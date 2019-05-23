This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Leicester's Geordan Murphy charged with verbal abuse of match official

The former Ireland fullback has endured a difficult season in charge of Leicester Tigers.

By Murray Kinsella Thursday 23 May 2019, 12:36 PM
1 hour ago 1,801 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/4648244

THE RUGBY FOOTBALL Union [RFU] has charged Leicester boss Geordan Murphy with verbally abusing a match official.

The former Ireland fullback will face two charges at a disciplinary hearing on 29 May in relation to his behaviour during Leicester’s Premiership clash with Bath last weekend.

Geordan Murphy Murphy and Leicester have had a miserable season. Source: Gary Carr/INPHO

Leicester, who endured a deeply difficult season to finish 11th in the Premiership, lost 32-31 at home to Bath and Murphy will now have to front up to a disciplinary panel after allegedly abusing a match official.

The first charge against him “relates to verbal abuse of a match official and in the alternative for failure to respect the authority of a match official, contrary to Law 9.28,” according to an RFU statement.

The second charge is for “failure to respect the authority of match officials, contrary to Law 9.28.”

Murphy’s hearing will take place in London next Wednesday.

Leicester have had a miserable campaign, with former Leinster boss Matt O’Connor sacked as head coach of the Premiership club in September, when Murphy took up the role of interim head coach.

He was handed the head coach position on a permanent basis in December but the Tigers continued to struggle.

The concluded their league campaign with only seven wins in 22 games, while the club also exited the Champions Cup at the pool stages.

