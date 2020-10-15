BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 12°C Thursday 15 October 2020
Advertisement

All Blacks wing Bridge ruled out for six months after training ground injury

Bridge will miss Sunday’s Test against Australia as well as the Rugby Championship.

By AFP Thursday 15 Oct 2020, 11:50 AM
1 hour ago 1,577 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5234091
Bridge, centre, in action during the first Bledisloe Cup test last weekend.
Image: Brett Phibbs
Bridge, centre, in action during the first Bledisloe Cup test last weekend.
Bridge, centre, in action during the first Bledisloe Cup test last weekend.
Image: Brett Phibbs

ALL BLACKS WING George Bridge is out of the second Bledisloe Cup Test against Australia after suffering a training injury that could sideline him for six months.

Bridge started in the 16-16 draw against the Wallabies last weekend and had been expected to feature in Auckland on Sunday before the All Blacks’ injury woes deepened.

“George Bridge will be out of rugby for up to six months after suffering a chest injury in field training yesterday,” the All Blacks tweeted.

“He’ll be assessed over the next 48 hours to determine the next course of action.”

Bridge will also miss the southern hemisphere’s four-nation Rugby Championship due to be held in Australia starting at the end of the month.

New Zealand lock Sam Whitelock is in doubt for the Auckland Test after being concussed in the opener, while Beauden Barrett is shaking off an Achilles injury and fellow back Richie Mo’unga is nursing a sore shoulder.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

The teams for the Auckland Test will be named on Friday.

© – AFP, 2020

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie