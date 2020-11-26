George Ford back in England team for Wales clash

ENGLAND HAVE NAMED George Ford at out-half in their only change for Saturday’s Autumn Nations Cup clash with Wales at Parc y Scarlets.
Ford has been reinstated as playmaker-in-chief after making his comeback from an Achilles injury as a replacement in last weekend’s resounding 18-7 victory over Ireland at Twickenham.
The midfield adjustment is partially a result of Ollie Lawrence suffering a hip problem and the knock-on effect is to see captain Owen Farrell join Henry Slade in the centres.
While the rest of the starting XV – including the pack that submitted Ireland in such brutal fashion – have been retained, Eddie Jones has made some adjustments to the bench.
Jack Willis is poised to win his second cap after being included in a six-two split between forwards and backs alongside fellow flanker Ben Earl and lock Jonny Hill.
