Dublin: 5°C Thursday 26 November 2020
George Ford back in England team for Wales clash

The out-half made his comeback from an Achilles injury as a replacement in last weekend’s win over Ireland.

By Press Association Thursday 26 Nov 2020, 11:24 AM
Image: PA
Image: PA

ENGLAND HAVE NAMED George Ford at out-half in their only change for Saturday’s Autumn Nations Cup clash with Wales at Parc y Scarlets.

Ford has been reinstated as playmaker-in-chief after making his comeback from an Achilles injury as a replacement in last weekend’s resounding 18-7 victory over Ireland at Twickenham.

The midfield adjustment is partially a result of Ollie Lawrence suffering a hip problem and the knock-on effect is to see captain Owen Farrell join Henry Slade in the centres.

 

While the rest of the starting XV – including the pack that submitted Ireland in such brutal fashion – have been retained, Eddie Jones has made some adjustments to the bench.

Jack Willis is poised to win his second cap after being included in a six-two split between forwards and backs alongside fellow flanker Ben Earl and lock Jonny Hill.

Press Association

