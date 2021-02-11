BE PART OF THE TEAM

England turn to George Ford at fly-half for Six Nations clash with Italy

Owen Farrell moves to inside centre for the game.

By Press Association Thursday 11 Feb 2021, 11:16 AM
44 minutes ago 1,583 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5351619
England's George Ford and Owen Farrell at a training session.
Image: PA
Image: PA

ENGLAND HAVE TURNED to George Ford to ignite their Guinness Six Nations title defence after restoring him at fly-half and moving Owen Farrell to inside centre for Saturday’s clash with Italy.

Ford was dropped for the Calcutta Cup debacle against Scotland but is reinstated with Eddie Jones resisting calls to axe Farrell, who disappointed in the 11-6 defeat that opened their Championship.

Ollie Lawrence has been jettisoned from the 23 altogether to make room for Farrell despite having to wait until the 63rd minute to make his first carry against the Scots.

Otherwise the backline remains unchanged and is identical to the one fielded for the Autumn Nations Cup final, when France were edged in sudden death.

Press Association

