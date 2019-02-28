This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Thursday 28 February, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

After a week of stick, Groves salutes arch nemesis DeGale on retirement

George Groves tore into James DeGale at every opportunity this week, but paused today to pay tribute to his rival.

By Gavan Casey Thursday 28 Feb 2019, 2:05 PM
1 hour ago 1,345 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4514221
George Groves pipped James DeGale to win the Commonwealth and British super-middleweight titles in 2011.
Image: PA Archive/PA Images
George Groves pipped James DeGale to win the Commonwealth and British super-middleweight titles in 2011.
George Groves pipped James DeGale to win the Commonwealth and British super-middleweight titles in 2011.
Image: PA Archive/PA Images

GEORGE GROVES HAS rowed back on his recent criticism of James DeGale and paid tribute to his arch nemesis after ‘Chunky’ confirmed his retirement from boxing on Thursday morning.

Groves, whose bitter rivalry with the former Olympic gold medalist and professional world champion stretches back to their teenage years, had lampooned DeGale at every opportunity following the 33-year-old’s comprehensive defeat to Chris Eubank Jr last Saturday night.

DeGale’s unanimous-decision loss at London’s O2 Arena, in which he took two counts, would prove to be his final outing in the squared circle. He announced his retirement exactly 10 years to the day since he made his professional debut.

Groves, himself recently retired, inflicted upon DeGale a first-ever professional defeat during their Sky Box Office grudge match in 2011.

However, while their careers remained inextricably linked right up until they both hung up the gloves within a month of each other, there would ultimately be no sequel.

Instead, they were content to belittle each other incessantly from a safe distance.

This continued even as far as DeGale’s bout with Eubank, after which Groves did a series of interviews in which he stated his belief that DeGale was a washed-up fighter with no future in the sport, saying on more than one occasion that he was glad the boxing public would no longer have to hear from ‘Chunky’.

Speaking to Seconds Out, for example, Groves said of DeGale against Eubank: “It was just what I thought it was gonna be. I thought James DeGale is not even way past his best, he’s a shell of a fighter now, and I felt like that was what he was on fight night.

“I don’t know if he was shocked himself, whether he truly really underestimated Eubank. And it’s an attribute, to a certain degree, to have that self-confidence, that self-belief.

We’ll never hear from him again, and that suits me just fine. We never, ever have to see or hear about James DeGale ever again.

“He should have retired in the ring on the night. He should have had some humility, he should have been honest with himself. But he didn’t.

“He got annoyed ‘cause Chris said that it was comfortable — or whatever he said — and he [DeGale] said: ‘I’ve got to go and review the tapes, but I’m not saying I’m retiring.’

“I don’t think he did a post-fight press conference either. I think he went straight home. So unless he went to hospital — if he did then I apologise, James — [but] if he didn’t and he just went home, that’s it, mate. You’re done now.

Don’t call a press conference next week for retirement. No one cares. No one’s coming. We all know it already.

“We don’t have to hear from James DeGale again. Done. Thanks, Chris!”

O2 Arena Boxing A conspicuously faded DeGale was soundly beaten by slight underdog Chris Eubank Jr last Saturday night. He retired on Thursday morning. Source: Nick Potts

However, this afternoon, Groves saluted his fellow Londoner for bowing out of the sport having previously achieved such lofty heights.

Parking their shared animosity, Groves tweeted:

I’ve given him a lot of stick the past week after his loss at the weekend but upon his decision to retire today I want to wish @jamesdegale1 well in the next chapter of his life. You’ve made the right decision. It’s a tough sport and you reached the highest level. Congratulations.

So bitter was their rivalry, Groves was initially pulled from punditry duty for DeGale-Eubank on ITV Box Office following demands made by members of DeGale’s management.

It was only when DeGale himself stressed at the pre-fight press conference that he had no knowledge of such complaints that Groves was reinstated to the role.

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

Former Olympic and world champ James DeGale retires from boxing

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gavan Casey
gavan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    Analysis: How has Conor Murray been playing in the Six Nations?
    Analysis: How has Conor Murray been playing in the Six Nations?
    Sexton rejects notion Schmidt's impending departure a distraction for Ireland
    Wales will have to push on towards Grand Slam without injured lock Hill
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    Suarez strikes twice as Barca batter Real Madrid in Copa semi-final
    Suarez strikes twice as Barca batter Real Madrid in Copa semi-final
    Disastrous own goal by Trippier sees Tottenham's title hopes unravel against Chelsea
    Aguero penalty enough for below-par City to keep pressure on Liverpool
    REPUBLIC OF IRELAND
    FAI launch new ticket scheme in the shadow of 'mistakes' made 10 years ago
    FAI launch new ticket scheme in the shadow of 'mistakes' made 10 years ago
    No imminent prospect of Nathan Redmond declaring for Ireland, says Mick McCarthy
    Curtis on score-sheet again to steer Portsmouth to Wembley final
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    'Silva threw himself down' - West Ham boss bitter over decisive Man City penalty
    'Silva threw himself down' - West Ham boss bitter over decisive Man City penalty
    Lukaku takes chance at centre forward to enter Premier League's top 20 all-time goalscorers
    Both Man City and Liverpool will drop points in title race, insists Guardiola

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie