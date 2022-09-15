Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 13°C Thursday 15 September 2022
Advertisement

'I know he can be a top player in this league' - Irish strikers praised after prolific night

Three Irish forwards scored five goals between them in last night’s Championship action.

By Garry Doyle Thursday 15 Sep 2022, 10:50 AM
37 minutes ago 1,020 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5866952
Scott Hogan celebrates his hat-trick.
Image: PA
Scott Hogan celebrates his hat-trick.
Scott Hogan celebrates his hat-trick.
Image: PA

IRISH FORWARDS SCOTT Hogan and Georgie Kelly as well as winger Chiedozie Ogbene were hailed by their respective managers last night after they scored five goals between them.

Ogbene got his fifth of the season and Kelly his first home goal for Rotherham as they defeated Blackpool 3-0 in the Sky Bet Championship.

Afterwards Rotherham’s manager, Paul Warne told BBC Sheffield: “Georgie’s [goal] was the most difficult, he took it really well. Georgie came on and had an impact. For a striker to go and get a goal is pretty ‘Roy of the Rovers’ stuff.

“Chiedozie’s goal, in addition, was crucial for us.”

Birmingham, meanwhile, recorded back to back wins for the first time in 11 months, and just their second away win in that timeframe, with a 3-2 victory over West Brom, with Irish international Hogan getting a hat-trick.

chiedozie-ogbene Ogbene scored for Rotherham last night. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Now coached by John Eustace – who briefly worked with Hogan when he was Ireland assistant coach – the former Aston Villa striker now has five goals in nine games this season.

“Scott is a top, top player,” said Eustace in an interview with the club’s website. “I have worked with him at international level and when I came in here, I was really excited to be working with him again.

What are they
really like?

Rare insights on sport's biggest names from the writers who know them best. Listen to Behind the Lines podcast.

Become a Member

“I know he can be a top player in this league and his hat-trick was top class.

“The all-round performance from the team was exceptional.”

About the author:

About the author
Garry Doyle
@GarryDoyle1
garry@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie