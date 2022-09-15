'I know he can be a top player in this league' - Irish strikers praised after prolific night

IRISH FORWARDS SCOTT Hogan and Georgie Kelly as well as winger Chiedozie Ogbene were hailed by their respective managers last night after they scored five goals between them.

Ogbene got his fifth of the season and Kelly his first home goal for Rotherham as they defeated Blackpool 3-0 in the Sky Bet Championship.

Afterwards Rotherham’s manager, Paul Warne told BBC Sheffield: “Georgie’s [goal] was the most difficult, he took it really well. Georgie came on and had an impact. For a striker to go and get a goal is pretty ‘Roy of the Rovers’ stuff.

Advertisement

“Chiedozie’s goal, in addition, was crucial for us.”

Birmingham, meanwhile, recorded back to back wins for the first time in 11 months, and just their second away win in that timeframe, with a 3-2 victory over West Brom, with Irish international Hogan getting a hat-trick.

Ogbene scored for Rotherham last night. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Now coached by John Eustace – who briefly worked with Hogan when he was Ireland assistant coach – the former Aston Villa striker now has five goals in nine games this season.

“Scott is a top, top player,” said Eustace in an interview with the club’s website. “I have worked with him at international level and when I came in here, I was really excited to be working with him again.

What are they

really like? Rare insights on sport's biggest names from the writers who know them best. Listen to Behind the Lines podcast. Become a Member

“I know he can be a top player in this league and his hat-trick was top class.

“The all-round performance from the team was exceptional.”