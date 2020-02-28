Six concussions in his career but George North could play next weekend

GEORGE NORTH LOOKS set to play for Wales against England next week after the Welsh attack coach, Stephen Jones, said he was in ‘a good place’.

North was forced off against France last Saturday suffering from concussion – the sixth time he has suffered that particular injury in his career. But Jones believes he could yet play a part in Twickenham.

“George is going through the protocols,” Jones said. “It’s well documented George has had concussion. I think his last was four years ago, but he’s doing well with our medical team and he’s in a good place. We’ve got elite medical staff looking after him and nothing will be rushed.

“He’s doing very well. Every box will get ticked properly and that’s the most important thing. He’s going down the correct path and he’s in good spirits.”

Getting Williams back is an even bigger boost, considering how he has been unavailable since the World Cup, when he picked up an ankle injury.

“Liam is training with us which is great. He’s getting the volume into his working week,” Jones said. “The key is how his training goes this week and next. We have to put him through those scenarios and then it will be a discussion next week (to see if he gets the nod for the England game).”

Navidi (hamstring) is also in contention to play at Twickenham. “The situation with Liam and Josh is they’re in our environment. They’re working hard getting the load that’s needed to make them available for selection,” said Jones.

Meanwhile, Wales flanker Justin Tipuric has decided to stay with Ospreys, signing a deal worth €1.3m over three years.

Bernard Jackman joins Murray Kinsella and Gavan Casey to figure out where we go from here — not only post-Twickenham, but potentially into September as the coronavirus wreaks havoc on the rugby calendar. The lads also discuss the media’s treatment of the Irish team which some fans and players believe is too harsh, but some non-rugby journalists believe to be too soft.

Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud