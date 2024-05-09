Advertisement
Read Next
More Stories
George Shelvey. Tom Maher/INPHO
LOI

Dundalk 'keeper George Shelvey hit with 10-game ban for abuse of a match official

The goalkeeper has been charged with using language in breach with FAI regulations on racism/discrimination.
3.53pm, 9 May 2024
1.6k
6

LAST UPDATE | 56 mins ago

DUNDALK GOALKEEPER GEORGE Shelvey has been hit with a 10-game ban following the incident which saw him red-carded after the final whistle of his side’s 2-1 defeat to Drogheda on Monday. 

The FAI say Shelvey has been banned in relation to abuse of a match official, as the abuse was “in breach of the FAI regulations on racism/discrimination.” 

The 42 understands that Shelvey called referee Rob Harvey an “Irish c**t” after the full-time whistle of Monday’s game. 

In a statement, Dundalk said Shelvey will not appeal the sanction, and say the goalkeeper has expressed regret at the language he used to the referee. Dundalk say their player did not comprehend the discriminatory nature of his language at the time, but now accepts it was offensive. 

“Following a process completed by the Independent Disciplinary Control Unit, Dundalk FC can confirm that George Shelvey has been suspended for 10 matches for using discriminatory language towards the referee at the end of the game with Drogheda United on May 6th”, read a Dundalk statement. 

“The player attended today’s Independent Disciplinary Control Unit hearing in which he explained that he deeply regrets the language that he used towards the referee.

“While George realised very quickly that he had used inappropriate language, he did not, at first, comprehend the discriminatory aspect of his words.

“However, having discussed the matter with club officials he now fully accepts that his words were not only offensive, but also discriminatory.

“Both George, and the club, accept the sanction imposed by the Independent Disciplinary Control Unit and will not be making an appeal.

“Going forward, Dundalk FC will work with George to develop his understanding of these issues.

“The club will be making no further comment on the matter at this time.”

With reporting by David Sneyd 

Updated at 16.33 with details of Dundalk statement 

Author
Gavin Cooney
gavincooney@the42.ie
@gcooney93
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
6
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     