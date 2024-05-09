Dundalk 'keeper George Shelvey hit with 10-game ban for abuse of a match official

LAST UPDATE | 56 mins ago
DUNDALK GOALKEEPER GEORGE Shelvey has been hit with a 10-game ban following the incident which saw him red-carded after the final whistle of his side’s 2-1 defeat to Drogheda on Monday.
The FAI say Shelvey has been banned in relation to abuse of a match official, as the abuse was “in breach of the FAI regulations on racism/discrimination.”
The 42 understands that Shelvey called referee Rob Harvey an “Irish c**t” after the full-time whistle of Monday’s game.
In a statement, Dundalk said Shelvey will not appeal the sanction, and say the goalkeeper has expressed regret at the language he used to the referee. Dundalk say their player did not comprehend the discriminatory nature of his language at the time, but now accepts it was offensive.
“Following a process completed by the Independent Disciplinary Control Unit, Dundalk FC can confirm that George Shelvey has been suspended for 10 matches for using discriminatory language towards the referee at the end of the game with Drogheda United on May 6th”, read a Dundalk statement.
“The player attended today’s Independent Disciplinary Control Unit hearing in which he explained that he deeply regrets the language that he used towards the referee.
“While George realised very quickly that he had used inappropriate language, he did not, at first, comprehend the discriminatory aspect of his words.
“However, having discussed the matter with club officials he now fully accepts that his words were not only offensive, but also discriminatory.
“Both George, and the club, accept the sanction imposed by the Independent Disciplinary Control Unit and will not be making an appeal.
“Going forward, Dundalk FC will work with George to develop his understanding of these issues.
“The club will be making no further comment on the matter at this time.”
With reporting by David Sneyd
Updated at 16.33 with details of Dundalk statement