Advertisement
Read Next
More Stories
New Dundalk goalkeeper George Shelvey: "We are looking for him to come in and make a big impact.” Steve Flynn/News Images/Alamy Stock Photo
Transfer News

'A big step for me': Dundalk sign goalkeeper Shelvey from Nottingham Forest

Stephen O’Donnell brings in Forest keeper ahead of Premier Division kick-off on Friday night.
0
420
45 minutes ago

NEW DUNDALK GOALKEEPER George Shelvey says his move to the League of Ireland from Nottingham Forest will be “a big step” in his development.

The 22-year-old stopper has joined the Lilywhites on a permanent transfer, pending international clearance.

Shelvey was a part of Forest’s first-team squad last season, and was an unused substitute in Premier League matchday squads against Tottenham and Crystal Palace, and in the second leg of the Carabao Cup semi-final against Manchester United.

“I spoke to a couple of the Irish lads at Forest and they told me that the League of Ireland is very competitive and every game is a tough environment,” he said on Tuesday.

“It’s time for me to play every week and show people what I can do and try and achieve stuff at Dundalk. It’s a massive club with a rich history and I can’t wait to get going.”

Dundalk manager Stephen O’Donnell said that Shelvey is “a player we have been looking at for a long time”.

“He has been in and around a Premier League environment, trained with many top keepers and is at a good age to establish a career for himself so we are looking for him to come in and make a big impact.”

Author
Niall Kelly
niall@the42.ie
@niallkelly
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     