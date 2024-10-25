Ireland cruise to comprehensive Euro 2025 play-off win in Georgia

Georgia 0

Republic of Ireland 6

IT WASN’T QUITE 11-0 or 9-0 like before, but Ireland cruised to a comprehensive Euro 2025 play-off first leg win against Georgia this evening.

The breakthrough arrived in the 36th minute, and Eileen Gleeson’s side turned on the style in a five-star second half to win 6-0 at Mikheil Meskhi II Stadium, Tbilisi.

Katie McCabe marked her 90th cap with her 27th and 28th international goals — the first a penalty, the second a superb long-range effort — while Jessie Stapleton, Marissa Sheva and Aoife Mannion all scored their first.

Kyra Carusa also marked her return from injury with a brilliant back-heeled finish, while Abbie Larkin starred in a Player of the Match performance.

Tuesday’s second leg at Tallaght Stadium will be but a formality as Ireland look to reach their first-ever European Championships. Then it’s onto another two-legged play-off against Wales or Slovakia, the Slovaks powering into a surprise 2-1 lead tonight.

There was no such upset in Tbilisi, as Ireland — 96 places higher in the Fifa World Rankings — were patient and eventually cut loose in front of a small but lively crowd.

Gleeson, having warned against complacency all week, rang the changes to her XI with several players absent through injury and otherwise. Grace Moloney started in goal, ending a three-year wait for her seventh cap as she replaced suspended number one Courtney Brosnan.

Larkin took her chance at right wing-back, with McCabe on the other side and Caitlin Hayes, Anna Patten and Mannion the three centre-halves. Tyler Toland was deployed as the six with Lily Agg and Denise O’Sullivan ahead of her, and Russell and Carusa started up top.

Ireland’s Denise O’Sullivan with Sopiko Narisa of Georgia. Aleksandar Djorovic / INPHO Aleksandar Djorovic / INPHO / INPHO

Ireland assumed control and threatened the Georgia goal from the get-go. O’Sullivan and Russell tried to find their range, but surprisingly, it was Georgia who registered the first shot on target in the 16th minute. Moloney comfortably claimed Maiko Bebia’s free-kick, and that was the height of her involvement throughout.

Georgia sat deep and compact, doing their utmost to frustrate Ireland and run the clock down. Ireland prodded and probed, producing some good build-up play and threatening with crosses. Goalkeeper Tatia Gabunia kept them at bay, denying O’Sullivan and Russell, but Irish pressure soon paid off and they found joy from out wide.

Natia Danelia blatantly, and perhaps needlessly, handled a Larkin delivery and referee Emanuela Rusta pointed to the spot. McCabe was made wait, but coolly slotted into the bottom left-hand corner in the 36th minute. She responded to the pre-penalty jeers with a thumbs up.

The deadlock broken before half time came as a relief for Ireland, but there were improvements to be made in terms of ball speed and finishing.

The chances kept coming on the restart, and Ireland doubled their lead just before the hour-mark through Carusa. Again, it came from a Larkin cross after she linked up with Mannion, and the returning San Diego Wave striker finished exquisitely.

Georgia tired, and Ireland began to flex their muscle. McCabe, having moved centrally for the second half after a switch with Russell, made it 3-0 from way out in the 67th minute. The Arsenal star spotted Gabunia off her line and let fly. This time, she celebrated with trademark outstretched arms, celebrating with the bench Gleeson began to empty:

McCabe almost had her hat-trick with a smart swivel and shot just afterwards, but then she turned scorer to provider for Stapleton in the 82nd minute.

The versatile youngster nudged home a corner at the back post, the goal confirmed after a lengthy VAR check followed handball appeals.

Another substitute, Sheva, followed suit, with a brilliant strike from out on the left, and Mannion headed home deep into injury time to complete the rout.

One step closer. Onto Tuesday.

IRELAND: Grace Moloney; Aoife Mannion, Caitlin Hayes, Anna Patten; Abbie Larkin, Denise O’Sullivan, Tyler Toland (Jessie Stapleton 75), Lily Agg (Marissa Sheva 56), Katie McCabe; Julie-Ann Russell (Izzy Atkinson 93) Kyra Carusa (Leanne Kiernan 75).

GEORGIA: Tatia Gabunia; Salome Gasviani, Mariam Kalandadze, Nino Chkhartishvili (Lizi Kankia 70), Sopiko Narsia; Nino Pasikashvili, Natia Danelia, Maiko Bebia; Gvantsa Kadgishvil, Irina Khaburdzar (Tinatin Amballia 76), Ana Cheminava (Lizi Mktserakishivi 90).

Referee: Emanuela Rusta (Albania).