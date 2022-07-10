Out-half Abzhandadze scores 20 points as Georgia beat Italy to strengthen Six Nations claim

It was a significant result for Georgia.

FLY-HALF TEDO Abzhandadze scored 20 points as Georgia beat Italy 28-19 in Batumi to further their claims for a place in the Six Nations Championship.

Abzhandadze, 22, claimed a try, two conversions and two penalty goals as The Lelos beat a country form rugby’s traditional Tier One for the first time.

Georgia are ranked 13th in the world with the Azzurri, who were welcomed into the annual competition alongside England, France, Ireland, Scotland and Wales in 2000, are 12th.

In this year’s Six Nations Italy beat Wales for their first victory in the tournament since 2015.

Their claims for a place at the international top table has come as they have won the second-tier Rugby Europe Championship 11 of the last 12 times.

Next week, Georgia host Portugal in their season-ending Test while Italy next play in November against Samoa.

At the 2023 Rugby World Cup, Georgia play the likes of two-time champions Australia and Wales in Pool C while Italy face sides such as hosts France and three-time winners New Zealand in Pool A.

