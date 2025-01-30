England midfielder major doubt for Euro 2025 after undergoing knee surgery

ENGLAND MIDFIELDER GEORGIA Stanway is set to be sidelined for “several months” following knee surgery, her club Bayern Munich have said.

Stanway, who joined Bayern in 2022 after leaving Manchester City, went under the knife on Wednesday having sustained ligament damage during a training session.

A statement from Bayern on Thursday said: “Midfielder Georgia Stanway tore the lateral ligament in her right knee during training earlier this week.

“The 26-year-old Englishwoman underwent successful surgery on Wednesday and will now be out of action for the Munich team for several months.”

The news is a concern for England boss Sarina Wiegman as the Lionesses build up to this summer’s Euros in Switzerland, where they will be defending their title.

The team are next in action with Nations League matches against Portugal away on February 21 and Spain at Wembley five days later, with a double-header of clashes with Belgium to then follow in April.

Stanway, part of the England sides that won the Euros on home soil in 2022 and reached the final of the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand a year later, has scored 21 goals in 75 caps.