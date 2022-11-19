Georgia stun Wales to record dramatic victory in Cardiff

GEORGIA CAME FROM nine points down at half-time to beat Wales 13-12 in a dramatic Autumn Nations Series upset in Cardiff today.

Georgia replacement Luka Matkava landed a penalty two minutes from full-time, to secure a famous victory in a dress rehearsal for next year’s Rugby Union World Cup pool clash between the two countries.

Earlier, flanker Jac Morgan scored two tries as Wales led 12-3 at the break.

But Georgia bounced back after Wales were temporarily reduced to 14 men early in the second half when Alex Cuthbert was sin-binned for an aerial challenge on Alexander Todua that saw the Georgia wing fall awkwardly.

Georgia pounced on Wales’ poor kicking game, with scrum-half Vasil Lobzhanidze only denied a try by fine defensive work from Josh Adams.

And while Wales’ play lacked creativity, the Lelos hit back with a well-worked try.

Todua went over unopposed on the left after he collected a fine cross-kick from fly-half Tedo Abzhandadze, who also landed the conversion to cut Wales’ lead to just 12-10 heading into the final quarter.

And with Georgia dominating up front, replacement stand-off Matkava, who’d only been on the field for a matter of minutes, landed the decisive penalty to seal a memorable comeback win.

Autumn Series

