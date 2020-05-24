This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Georgian tennis star charged with assaulting ex-wife

Nikoloz Basilashvili, ranked 27th in the world, faces up to three years behind bars if found guilty.

By AFP Sunday 24 May 2020, 5:50 PM
Nikoloz Basilashvili of Georgia (file pic).
Image: AAP/PA Images
Image: AAP/PA Images

GEORGIAN TENNIS STAR Nikoloz Basilashvili, ranked 27th in the world, was charged on Sunday with physically assaulting his ex-wife, prosecutors said.

A court in the Georgian capital Tbilisi charged Basilashvili with perpetrating “violence against a family member committed in the presence of a minor” before releasing him on bail amounting to $30,000 (€27,500), prosecutor Natia Guruli said.

He faces up to three years behind bars if found guilty.

Basilashvili’s ex-wife Neka Dorokashvili told the Mtavari TV station on Sunday that he “physically assaulted” her Friday in the presence of their five-year-old son.

Basilashvili denied the charges, his lawyer Irma Chkadua told journalists.

The 28-year-old won his second ATP title at the China Open in 2018 by defeating world number four Juan Martin del Potro in the final, three months after winning the German Open in Hamburg.

He went on to defend the Hamburg title last year.

In May 2019, Basilashvili reached a career high of 16 in the world.

© – AFP, 2020

AFP

