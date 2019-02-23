Ex-Dundalk midfielder switches to Waterford three months after joining St Pat's

FORMER DUNDALK MIDFIELDER Georgie Poynton has switched to Waterford just three months after joining St Patrick’s Athletic.

Waterford, who inflicted a 2-0 defeat on Cork City on Friday night, have snapped up the former Republic of Ireland underage international for the 2019 season.

Poynton played for Dundalk for four seasons, including a loan spell with Bohemians in 2017, before signing for St Pat’s at the end of last November.

But he will now link up with Alan Reynolds’ charges for the rest of the campaign.

“Once I heard there might be some interest from Waterford, I wanted to come and play,” the 21-year-old Poynton told WaterfordFC.ie.

“I’m looking forward to coming in and meeting the lads now; I’ve played with Matthew Connor underage with Ireland and with Izzy [Akinade] at Bohs too.

“I’m a midfielder firstly, I can play at right back too or across the midfield. I like to get on the ball and I think Waterford will suit me with the way they like to play.

Poynton is a former Republic of Ireland underage international. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

“I haven’t played for Alan Reynolds before but I was close to joining the club the year they won the First Division too, so I’m happy to get sorted and join now.”

Waterford boss Reynolds added:

“I’m delighted to add Georgie to the squad. We’ve been trying to add more and Georgie gives us some versatility in midfield and cover in defence.

“It’s important with the squad we have that we’ll need versatile players and that’s what Georgie has in abundance. He likes to play football the right way, get it down and knock it around so he’ll be a good addition to the squad.”

Poynton is a former Republic of Ireland U19 captain.

He made his first-team debut for Dundalk at the age of 16 and spent the 2017 campaign on loan at Bohemians, before returning to Oriel Park ahead of the 2018 season.

He found opportunities for game time limited after coming back to Dundalk, and made three league appearances during that season.

