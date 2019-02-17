This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Sunday 17 February, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'Liverpool can win the Premier League and the Champions League,' says Wijnaldum

The 28-year-old says his side must take it ‘game by game’ as they look to claim the double, but admits that is easier said than done.

By The42 Team Sunday 17 Feb 2019, 2:52 PM
36 minutes ago 987 Views 6 Comments
https://the42.ie/4498225
Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum.
Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum.
Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum.

LIVERPOOL STAR GEORGINIO Wijnaldum fancies his side’s chances of claiming an incredible Premier League and Champions League double this season.

Level on points with Manchester City at the top of the table and having played a game less than their rivals, Liverpool are still in the battle for the English top-flight title after 26 games.

But Jurgen Klopp’s men are still gunning for Europe’s top prize, too, as they welcome Bayern Munich to Anfield for the first leg of their last 16 Champions League tie on Tuesday.

The Reds came close to tasting European success last season when they reached the final of the continental competition and finished fourth in their domestic division, but Wijnaldum is confident they can triumph in both this time around.

Liverpool v Napoli - UEFA Champions League - Group C - Anfield Wijnaldum in action against Napoli in the group stages of the Champions League at Anfield. Source: Martin Rickett

When asked which of the two will be most difficult to win, Wijnaldum said: “Probably the Premier League because there are more games, and there are no easy games. The truth is we can both win, but both are very difficult. We have to believe it.

“Jurgen Klopp preaches to look only at it game to game. It’s difficult because [the end of the season] is not far any more and everyone is talking about it.

We also do not want to ignore that, it’s normal for the environment. But as a team, we do not always deal with it. Once I asked my team-mates who Manchester City is playing against. They didn’t know.”

It has been two and a half years since the midfielder left Newcastle to join the Anfield side and he has since gone on to make over 120 appearances. And the Netherlands midfielder still remembers being inspired by Klopp when they first met, after getting over his fear of the coach’s dog.

“Of course [I remember first meeting Klopp]! It was at his home in Formby near Liverpool,” he added. ”I remember that he had a big dog and I was scared of it, so he took him to another room.

Liverpool v Everton - Premier League - Anfield The Dutch international believes Liverpool can compete on both fronts. Source: Peter Byrne

“Nevertheless, it was a great meeting. He first asked me personal things: how my holidays were, how I am as a person. It was not about football right away. He really wanted to get to know me. That inspired me.”

Ahead of Tuesday’s first leg against Bayern, Wijnaldum was asked which member of the Bundesliga champions he would like to see in his side.

“Of course, as a Dutchman, I have to say Arjen Robben,” he answered. ”What a legend! You want to play against the best and beat the best. Arjen is definitely one of the best, he deserves to be on the big stage. I love him as a player and admire him.

“But in this game I want to win against him. I hope I can say after the final whistle: ‘Sorry and good luck for the rest of the season!’

“Two world-class teams against each other – you need to just enjoy it and make no predictions.”

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    Basketball and hurling behind Moloney as flies Athy flag in U20 Six Nations
    Basketball and hurling behind Moloney as flies Athy flag in U20 Six Nations
    'Being over here as a family is special' - Farrell excited to succeed Schmidt
    Sexton 'ready to go' for Ireland, with Henshaw expected back in training next week
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CORK
    Man in his 50s rushed to hospital with head injuries following assault in Cork
    Man in his 50s rushed to hospital with head injuries following assault in Cork
    Saturday Cork showdowns, Horgan points the way and a Harty Cup breakthrough
    Horgan shoots 0-16 to secure first hurling league win for Cork as they see off Clare
    FOOTBALL
    ‘I’d have no issues whatsoever’: Scholes backs Solskjaer for Man United job
    ‘I’d have no issues whatsoever’: Scholes backs Solskjaer for Man United job
    Guardiola lauds Silva's 'incredible' FA Cup performance
    Atmosphere at Man United under Mourinho 'wasn't healthy' – Sanchez
    IRELAND
    'I rang Brian to tell him I was going to retire... it took him nearly ten days to get back to me'
    'I rang Brian to tell him I was going to retire... it took him nearly ten days to get back to me'
    Bang on the knee makes Farrell a concern for Ireland after Munster win
    Opinion: 'People with HIV in Ireland are dehumanised - we're seen as a virus'

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie