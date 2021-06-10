BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 19°C Thursday 10 June 2021
Advertisement

Ex-Liverpool midfielder Wijnaldum joins PSG on three-year deal following Anfield exit

The Holland midfielder, who turns 31 later this year, failed to agree new terms with the Reds.

By Press Association Thursday 10 Jun 2021, 3:09 PM
35 minutes ago 786 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5463064

georginio-wijnaldum-file-photo Georginio Wijnaldum (file pic). Source: PA

FORMER LIVERPOOL MIDFIELDER Georginio Wijnaldum has joined Paris St Germain on a three-year contract following his departure from Anfield.

The Holland midfielder, who turns 31 later this year, failed to agree new terms with the Reds after negotiations hit an impasse over salary and length of the new deal because of his age and he said his farewells in front of a crowd of 10,000 in the final match of the season at home to Crystal Palace.

He was linked with a reunion with former national team boss Ronald Koeman at Barcelona but with finances tight at the Catalan club, PSG became the preferred destination.

“Signing for Paris St Germain is a new challenge for me,” Wijnaldum told psg.fr.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

“I’m joining one of the best squads in Europe and I want to bring all my desire and commitment to this ambitious project.

“Paris St Germain have proved how good they are in recent years and I am convinced that together, with our supporters, we can go even further and higher.”

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie