'It was an honour'- two-time All-Ireland winner calls time on Kilkenny career

Ger Aylward in action for Kilkenny last year.

TWO-TIME ALL-Ireland winner Ger Aylward has announced his inter-county retirement from Kilkenny.

Aylward becomes the latest Cats player to step away after Paul Murphy also called time on his Kilkenny career as Brian Cody’s side prepare to face into the 2021 season.

Glenmore’s Aylward made his senior debut for Kilkenny in 2013 and went on to win three Leinster SHC medals as well as an All-Star award in 2015.

“Would just like to take this opportunity to thank family and friends for the support of the last seven years,” Aylward said in a statement.

“It was an honour to wear the black and amber. Time to call it a day.

“Thanks for the memories.”

Aylward suffered a cruciate ligament injury in 2016 and continued to struggle with injury in recent seasons, including hamstring and shoulder issues.