Bryan Keane/INPHO Ger Brennan.
stepping up
Former Dublin star Ger Brennan confirmed as new manager of Louth footballers
The St Vincent’s clubman will be joined by an experienced backroom team.
47 minutes ago

GER BRENNAN HAS been confirmed as the new manager of the Louth senior footballers.

The former Dublin player was ratified tonight on a two-year-term, with the option of a third.

Brennan’s appointment comes on the back of Mickey Harte’s shock exit last month. The former Tyrone boss stepped down as Louth manager in order to take over at Derry.

DCU professor Niall Moyna – who has led the university to four Sigerson Cup titles – and former Down All-Ireland winner James McCartan will both join Brennan in Louth as selectors. Moyna is set to be head of coaching with McCartan Brennan’s forwards coach.

Former Kildare player David Whyte joins as transition coach, with Paul O’Flynn named as sports psychologist.

Former rugby player James Downey has also been confirmed as Louth’s new high performance and culture coach.

Louth GAA confirmed the news tonight, two weeks’ on from Harte’s exit.

Brennan won two All-Ireland titles during his playing days with Dublin. 

The St Vincent’s clubman previously worked with Carlow as a coach but the Louth job will represent his first step into inter-county management. 

