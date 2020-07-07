Stade Francais sign former Munster lock Grobler and Tongan fullback Veainu

FRENCH TOP 14 club Stade Francais have signed South African lock Gerbrandt Grobler and Tongan international back Telusa Veainu from troubled English clubs.

The 28-year-old Grobler is the latest player to leave Gloucester since the departure of coach Johan Ackermann for Japan.

From 2014-16, Grobler served a two-year ban after failing a drugs test. He played for Stade’s Parisian rivals Racing 92 in the 2016-17 season, and spent the following season at Munster

Veainu was one of five players released by Leicester after refusing to take a pay cut.

The Tigers had the worst record in the curtailed Premiership but escaped relegation because Saracens were docked 105 points.

Veainu has signed for three years with Stade and Grobler for two with an option for a third.

Veainu in action for Leicester Tigers. Source: PA

Stade have already announced the signings of Argentine international back row forward Marcos Kremer and Georgian prop Vasil Kakovin.

Stade Francais are the Top 14′s wealthiest side but were bottom of the table when the season was halted in March.

