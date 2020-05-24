This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Formula E driver apologises for cheating in virtual race

Daniel Abt was also ordered to make a ‘compulsory donation’ of €10,000 to charity.

By AFP Sunday 24 May 2020, 9:05 PM
Daniel Abt (file pic).
Image: Imago/PA Images
Image: Imago/PA Images

RACING DRIVER Daniel Abt was disqualified from a virtual Formula E race on Sunday after admitting getting a professional gamer to take his place at the console instead.

Abt was also ordered to make a “compulsory donation” of €10,000 to charity and stripped of his third-place finish.

Pro esports gamer Lorenz Hoerzing, 18, had replaced Abt in the ‘sim’ for the race around Berlin-Tempelhof.

The 27-year-old Abt raised suspicions because his video camera was switched off during an interview, and later the face of the driver was obscured by an object.

“I’d like to apologise to Formula E, all the fans, my team and my driver colleagues for calling in outside help during Saturday’s race,” the German said in a statement on Sunday.

“I didn’t take it as seriously as I should have. I’m aware that my offence has left a bitter after taste, but it was never meant in bad faith.”

© – AFP, 2020

AFP

