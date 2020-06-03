This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
German FA takes no action against Jadon Sancho over George Floyd protest

In a statement, the Bundesliga confirmed it would take ‘no proceedings’ against the player.

By Press Association Wednesday 3 Jun 2020, 3:33 PM
1 hour ago 333 Views 1 Comment
Jadon Sancho of Borussia Dortmund celebrates scoring with a 'Justice for George Floyd' shirt.
Jadon Sancho of Borussia Dortmund celebrates scoring with a 'Justice for George Floyd' shirt.
Image: PA

JADON SANCHO will face no further action over his anti-racism gesture during Borussia Dortmund’s win over Paderborn at the weekend.

Sancho unveiled a ‘Justice for George Floyd’ T-shirt after scoring in the game, a gesture for which he received a booking.

Sancho was one of a number of players to display statements of solidarity with Floyd, who died while being restrained by police in Minnesota.

In a statement the Bundesliga confirmed it would take “no proceedings” against the players concerned, “because of their solidarity and anti-racism statements in the case of the late American George Floyd.”

The statement added: “The panel also intends to maintain this line in the event of renewed anti-racism campaigns to mark the violent death of George Floyd on the coming match days.”

Press Association

