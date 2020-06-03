German FA takes no action against Jadon Sancho over George Floyd protest

JADON SANCHO will face no further action over his anti-racism gesture during Borussia Dortmund’s win over Paderborn at the weekend.

Sancho unveiled a ‘Justice for George Floyd’ T-shirt after scoring in the game, a gesture for which he received a booking.

Sancho was one of a number of players to display statements of solidarity with Floyd, who died while being restrained by police in Minnesota.

In a statement the Bundesliga confirmed it would take “no proceedings” against the players concerned, “because of their solidarity and anti-racism statements in the case of the late American George Floyd.”

The statement added: “The panel also intends to maintain this line in the event of renewed anti-racism campaigns to mark the violent death of George Floyd on the coming match days.”