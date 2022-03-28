Membership : Access or Sign Up
Monday 28 March 2022
German fan investigated over Nazi salute during friendly win against Israel

A 28-year-old man has been questioned by police over the incident.

By AFP Monday 28 Mar 2022
German fans attending the friendly game against Israel.
Image: DPA/PA Images
Image: DPA/PA Images

THE GERMAN FA has condemned the behaviour of a home supporter who is being investigated for giving the Nazi salute during Saturday’s friendly win over Israel.

A 28-year-old man has been questioned by police after repeatedly giving the Nazi salute, which is banned in Germany, during the international in Sinsheim.

In a statement, the German Football Association (DFB) said it “strongly condemned the right-wing extremist incident”.

The DFB has a hotline number and an online ‘whistleblower’ system to help fans report incidents during all Germany matches.

“Discrimination in the form of insults or discrimination must have no place in football,” the statement added.

There was a separate anti-Semitic incident during a football match in Germany against Israeli opposition earlier this season.

Last October, Union Berlin had to apologise after their fans hurled anti-Semitic insults at visiting supporters of Israeli champions Maccabi Haifa during a European match.

Haifa are the first club from Israel to play at the Nazi-era Olympic stadium, which was built for the 1936 Games.

Union later banned a supporter over the incident.

– © AFP 2022

