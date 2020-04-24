This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 14 °C Friday 24 April, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

German ministry calls for players to wear masks if Bundesliga returns

The Ministry of Labour have drafted guidelines for the return of games, which include the wearing of masks which must be changed every 15 minutes.

By AFP Friday 24 Apr 2020, 3:03 PM
58 minutes ago 735 Views 4 Comments
https://the42.ie/5083318
Image: DPA/PA Images
Image: DPA/PA Images

GERMANY’S MINISTRY OF labour wants footballers to wear masks as protection against the coronavirus if Angela Merkel’s government gives the green light for the Bundesliga to return next month.

The German Football League (DFL) confirmed Thursday that they are ready for the Bundesliga to resume from 9 May, albeit without fans in stadiums and with strict player hygiene measures in place.

The final decision will be made by German Chancellor Merkel and state leaders, who are due to meet in Berlin on Thursday.

Germany has been less affected by the pandemic, but currently has 5,321 deaths due to the virus.

According to magazine Spiegel, the Federal Ministry for Labour has drafted safety guidelines which include a recommendation players wear a mask which would “not slip in sprints, headers, and challenges”.

“Should the masks slip, the game must immediately be stopped”, according to the draft, and because the masks would get wet fast due to exertion, they should be “replaced every 15 minutes at the latest”.

Germany’s team doctor Tim Meyer, part of the task force looking into how the German league can return, is sceptical.

“There have also been suggestions such as players should keep their distance in the free-kick wall,” Meyer told the German press agency DPA.

“But then the spectators would no longer perceive football as authentic.

“If players played with masks, I don’t think that would be accepted.”

Another suggestion in the ministry guidelines is that each team be quarantined in a hotel for the duration of the season amid hopes it can be completed in Germany by 30 June.

Players have already given a mixed response to the idea of being isolated for the nine remaining games of the season.

“I personally would find it extremely difficult to spend the next few weeks in a hotel and not be able to see my family,” Eintracht Frankfurt defender Danny da Costa told reporters.

However, Bayern Munich forward Thomas Mueller said being placed in quarantine may be the only way to get the season finished.

“It is quite clear that football would submit to almost all the rules necessary to play,” Mueller told magazine Sport Bild.

 © – AFP, 2020

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie