'I don't know what happened. Something broke': Dreadful day for Vettel sees Hamilton take pole position

Ferrari suffered terrible technical problems in Hockenheim, allowing Lewis Hamilton to claim pole position.

By The42 Team Saturday 27 Jul 2019, 3:58 PM
39 minutes ago 681 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4742884
Sebastian Vettel pictured at the German Grand Prix on Saturday.
Image: Photo4/Lapresse
Sebastian Vettel pictured at the German Grand Prix on Saturday.
Sebastian Vettel pictured at the German Grand Prix on Saturday.
Image: Photo4/Lapresse

LEWIS HAMILTON CLAIMED pole position for the German Grand Prix but home favourite Sebastian Vettel will start from the back of the grid after a terrible day for Ferrari.

Vettel endured a miserable Saturday at his home grand prix, a turbo problem leaving him unable to set a lap time as he exited in Q1 for the first time since the Malaysian Grand Prix two years ago.

“I don’t know what happened,” he said to Sky Sports. “Something broke the with the turbo. Obviously, I’m very bitter. I think the car is great - I lost out on a big chance. Hopefully, we’ll get another one tomorrow.

“I’m looking forward to the race but obviously it would have been nicer to start at the very front than the very back.”

Leclerc was fastest in Q1 but was unable to record a lap in Q3 after another mechanical failure, meaning he will start in 10th place.

Ferrari had set the standard with fastest times in FP1 and FP2, but Hamilton took full advantage of their technical woes to secure his fourth pole of 2019.

“I don’t know how we did it today,” he admitted. “I’m not quite sure what happened to the Ferraris.”

Max Verstappen also suffered power problems in Q2 but resumed the session and managed to snatch second ahead of Mercedes’ Valtteri Bottas.

Red Bull team-mate Pierre Gasly is fourth, with Kimi Raikkonen in fifth place and Romain Grosjean joining the Alfa Romeo driver on the third row.

Carlos Sainz Jr, Sergio Perez, Nico Hulkenberg and the unfortunate Leclerc round out the top 10.

The42 Team

