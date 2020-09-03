This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Friday 4 September 2020
Gaya cancels out Werner's opener to give Spain last-gasp draw with Germany

Barcelona’s Ansu Fati became the second youngest player to ever play for Spain.

By AFP Thursday 3 Sep 2020, 11:13 PM
Gaya: last-gasp equaliser.
Image: Imago/PA Images
Image: Imago/PA Images

Germany 1-1 Spain

JOSE LUIS GAYA snatched a late point for Spain in their 1-1 UEFA Nations League draw with Germany in Stuttgart, as Barcelona’s Ansu Fati became the second youngest player to ever play for La Roja.

Germany were seconds away from victory in the Group A4 clash after Chelsea’s new signing Timo Werner gave the hosts a second-half lead only for Gaya to tap home a Rodrigo Moreno header in the sixth minute of added time.

The Spanish squandered a clear first-half chance as only a desperate sliding tackle from Germany goalkeeper Kevin Trapp denied Moreno the chance to fire into an empty net on 14 minutes after a mix-up in the German defence.

It remained goalless at the break, but the Germans made the breakthrough when Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan started a move which released Werner to score on 51 minutes.

The 24-year-old, who joined Chelsea in June, got the better of veteran Ramos to slot home with his right foot.

The new Blues star should have doubled Germany’s lead with an hour gone.

Bayern Munich winger Leroy Sane, who went close with two long-range shots in the first-half, played him into the area, but with Spain goalkeeper David de Gea beaten, Werner could only hit the side netting.

Fati — who came off the bench aged 17 years and 308 days — came within a whisker of becoming the youngest player to score for Spain when he headed into the net in the second minute of added time only for the goal to be ruled out for offside.

However, Spain were not to be denied and seconds before the final whistle, Valencia defender Gaya netted to snatch a draw while the German defence hoped in vain for the equaliser to also be ruled offside.

Spain now face Group 4A leaders Ukraine on Sunday in Madrid, while Germany are away to bottom side Switzerland, who lost 2-1 to the Ukrainians.

© AFP 2020

