Ireland targeting top-six finish after defeat to Germany at Women's EuroHockey

IRELAND WILL BE targeting a valuable top-six finish in their final two games at the Women’s EuroHockey Championship in Monchengladbach.

Sean Dancer’s side lost 5-0 to hosts Germany in their final Pool B game on Tuesday evening, ending their remote hopes of progressing to the semi-finals.

A place in the final four was always likely to be a tall order for world number 13 Ireland, who were pitted against world number four Germany and number six England as well number 19 Scotland.

An opening defeat to England followed by victory over Scotland meant that Ireland needed not only to shock their hosts tonight, but to win by two clear goals.

Goals from Sonja Zimmermann, Pauline Heinz, Nike Lorenz (2), and Jette Fleschuz ensured that it was a routine win for Germany who progressed as pool winners.

Ireland now face Spain on Thursday, and Italy on Friday, in the fifth-to-eighth place classification.

A top-six finish will ensure Ireland’s place at the Olympic qualification tournament next January, as well as at the 2025 EuroHockey Championship.