Sunday 13 October, 2019
Gundogan grabs brace as Germany see-off Estonia despite early Can red card

Germany moved closer to Euro 2020 qualification after a 3-0 win in Estonia, with Ilkay Gundogan inspiring the 10 men.

By The42 Team Sunday 13 Oct 2019, 10:28 PM
Germany's Ilkay Gundogan
ILKAY GUNDOGAN SCORED a fortuitous brace and set up Timo Werner as Germany beat Estonia 3-0 in Tallinn on Sunday despite Emre Can’s early dismissal, taking them a step closer to Euro 2020 qualification.

Northern Ireland’s 3-1 defeat to Netherlands on Thursday meant Germany could put a three-point cushion between themselves and Michael O’Neill’s men with a win and they just about did enough to prevail in spite of an awkward start.

Any chance of Germany repeating their 8-0 demolition of Estonia vanished with Can’s early red card, as the Juventus midfielder – who was deployed in defence – paid the price for complacency at the back.

But fortune smiled on Die Mannschaft after half-time, as Gundogan found the net twice with deflected attempts and Werner completed the scoring to leave Joachim Low’s men level on 15 points with Group C leaders Netherlands.

Can lasted just 14 minutes before his moment of madness, allowing a pass across the edge of the box to roll past him and stretching to reach it, fouling Frank Liivak and earning a straight red.

The visitors remained the dominant force, however, with Luca Waldschmidt drawing a good save from Sergei Lepmets in the 24th minute.

Lepmets could only watch and hope just before the break, as Marco Reus’ 30-yard free-kick rattled against his crossbar.

But Germany did break the deadlock early in the second half, with Gundogan’s low drive from just outside the box deflecting in off Reus.

The Manchester City midfielder struck again six minutes later, this time receiving Reus’ cut-back inside the area and seeing his strike flick off a defender and beat the helpless Lepmets.

Substitute Werner’s clincher was rather more impressive, as the forward raced on to Gundogan’s pass and smashed home after cutting inside to dodge Lepmets.

