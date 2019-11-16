Germany, Croatia and Austria join list of teams qualified for Euro 2020

GERMANY, CROATIA AND Austria joined a list of Euro 2020 big hitters today after they booked their places in next summer’s finals.
A goalless draw at Northern Ireland was enough for the Netherlands to book their place alongside Group C rivals Germany, who qualified after cruising to a 4-0 win over Belarus. Matthias Ginter opened the scoring for Germany before Leon Goretzka and Toni Kroos (2) stretched their advantage further in the second half.
Croatia and Austria needed a point to make it through from Groups E and G respectively but the World Cup finalists came from behind to defeat Slovakia 3-1 while the Austrians beat North Macedonia 2-1. Nikola Vlasic, Bruno Petkovic and Ivan Perisic all bagged second-half goals to clinch victory for Croatia while David Alaba and Stefan Lainer hit the net for Austria.
Elsewhere today Belgium ran out 4-1 winners over Russia with Thorgan Hazard, Eden Hazard (2) and Romelu Lukaku all getting on the scoresheet, and Poland triumphed 2-1 away to Israel.
Sixteen teams have now qualified for the 24-team tournament, which kicks off in Rome on 12 June.
Euro 2020 Qualifier Results
Group C
Germany 4-0 Belarus
Northern Ireland 0-0 Netherlands
Group E
Azerbaijan 0-2 Wales
Croatia 3-1 Slovakia
Group G
Slovenia 1-0 Latvia
Austria 2-1 North Macedonia
Israel 1-2 Poland
Group I
Cyprus 1-2 Scotland
Russia 1-4 Belgium
San Marino 1-3 Kazakhstan
The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!
COMMENTS