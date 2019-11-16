Germany, Croatia and Austria join list of teams qualified for Euro 2020

GERMANY, CROATIA AND Austria joined a list of Euro 2020 big hitters today after they booked their places in next summer’s finals.

A goalless draw at Northern Ireland was enough for the Netherlands to book their place alongside Group C rivals Germany, who qualified after cruising to a 4-0 win over Belarus. Matthias Ginter opened the scoring for Germany before Leon Goretzka and Toni Kroos (2) stretched their advantage further in the second half.

Croatia and Austria needed a point to make it through from Groups E and G respectively but the World Cup finalists came from behind to defeat Slovakia 3-1 while the Austrians beat North Macedonia 2-1. Nikola Vlasic, Bruno Petkovic and Ivan Perisic all bagged second-half goals to clinch victory for Croatia while David Alaba and Stefan Lainer hit the net for Austria.

Elsewhere today Belgium ran out 4-1 winners over Russia with Thorgan Hazard, Eden Hazard (2) and Romelu Lukaku all getting on the scoresheet, and Poland triumphed 2-1 away to Israel.

Sixteen teams have now qualified for the 24-team tournament, which kicks off in Rome on 12 June.

Euro 2020 Qualifier Results

Group C

Germany 4-0 Belarus

Northern Ireland 0-0 Netherlands

Group E

Azerbaijan 0-2 Wales

Croatia 3-1 Slovakia

Group G

Slovenia 1-0 Latvia

Austria 2-1 North Macedonia

Israel 1-2 Poland

Group I

Cyprus 1-2 Scotland

Russia 1-4 Belgium

San Marino 1-3 Kazakhstan

© – AFP 2019

