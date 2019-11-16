This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Germany, Croatia and Austria join list of teams qualified for Euro 2020

16 teams have now qualified for the 24-team tournament.

By The42 Team Saturday 16 Nov 2019, 10:37 PM
19 minutes ago 315 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4894539
Germany players celebrate Leon Goretzka's goal.
Image: Imago/PA Images
Germany players celebrate Leon Goretzka's goal.
Germany players celebrate Leon Goretzka's goal.
Image: Imago/PA Images

GERMANY, CROATIA AND Austria joined a list of Euro 2020 big hitters today after they booked their places in next summer’s finals.

A goalless draw at Northern Ireland was enough for the Netherlands to book their place alongside Group C rivals Germany, who qualified after cruising to a 4-0 win over Belarus. Matthias Ginter opened the scoring for Germany before Leon Goretzka and Toni Kroos (2) stretched their advantage further in the second half.

Croatia and Austria needed a point to make it through from Groups E and G respectively but the World Cup finalists came from behind to defeat Slovakia 3-1 while the Austrians beat North Macedonia 2-1. Nikola Vlasic, Bruno Petkovic and Ivan Perisic all bagged second-half goals to clinch victory for Croatia while David Alaba and Stefan Lainer hit the net for Austria.

Elsewhere today Belgium ran out 4-1 winners over Russia with Thorgan Hazard, Eden Hazard (2) and Romelu Lukaku all getting on the scoresheet, and Poland triumphed 2-1 away to Israel.

Sixteen teams have now qualified for the 24-team tournament, which kicks off in Rome on 12 June.

Euro 2020 Qualifier Results

Group C

Germany 4-0 Belarus
Northern Ireland 0-0 Netherlands 

Group E

Azerbaijan 0-2 Wales
Croatia 3-1 Slovakia

Group G

Slovenia 1-0 Latvia
Austria 2-1 North Macedonia
Israel 1-2 Poland

Group I

Cyprus 1-2 Scotland
Russia 1-4 Belgium
San Marino 1-3 Kazakhstan

© – AFP 2019  

The42 Team

