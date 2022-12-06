Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 3°C Tuesday 6 December 2022
Advertisement

Germany great resigns as sporting director

Oliver Bierhoff has stepped aside two years early after his country crashed out in the group stage for the second consecutive World Cup.

1 hour ago 4,063 Views 0 Comments
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

GERMANY’S TEAM director Oliver Bierhoff has stepped aside two years early after his country crashed out in the group stage for the second consecutive World Cup, the national association have confirmed.

The four-time World Cup winners had a poor campaign in Qatar, which included defeat against Japan in their opening game.

Bierhoff and the German Football Association (DFB) have agreed “to terminate his contract, which runs until 2024, early,” the association said in a statement.

Former striker Bierhoff, who scored two goals in the Euro 1996 final when Germany last won the tournament, had worked for the body since 2004.

Bierhoff was an influential and very public figure alongside coaches Juergen Klinsmann, then Joachim Loew before Hansi Flick took over in 2021.

DFB president Bernd Neuendorf said in a statement that Bierhoff had “rendered great services to the (association)”.

While the last few tournaments “fell short”, he would still be remembered for “great moments”, Neuendorf said, highlighting his work at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, which Germany won.

“Even in turbulent times, he always pursued his goal and vision, and leaves a lasting mark on the DFB,” he added.

The early exit for coach Flick’s team has left Germany’s once fearsome reputation in tatters.

Germany also crashed out four years ago in Russia and went out in the last 16 in last year’s European Championship.

Gavin Cooney
Reports From Qatar

Get Gavin's exclusive writing and analysis from the 2022 Fifa World Cup

Become a Member

Neuendorf and Flick have called for an overhaul of Germany’s youth development system before the country hosts the 2024 European Championship.

– © AFP 2022

For the latest news coverage on the Fifa World Cup Qatar 2022, see here >

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie