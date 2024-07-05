Yamal and Williams are Spain's smiling stars of the summer

SPAIN WON A free kick deep in Germany’s half in the 123rd minute.

That’s the third minute of stoppage time in the second half of extra-time.

Substitute Mikel Merino had just scored what was surely the winner on 119 minutes with a cushioned header from about eight yards.

Yet there was still time for Niclas Füllkrug to miss a similar chance just seconds later.

This was tense and nervous and felt oh so important with a place in the semi-final of Euro 2024 on the line. The hosts were about to be knocked out.

But a free kick in ideal territory, 70 yards from their own goal, was secured.

Then the camera panned to Lamine Yamal and Nico Williams on the touchline.

Spain’s starlets, 16 and 21 respectively, were smiling and laughing and celebrating a glorious moment in their burgeoning careers. They embraced and no doubt began to dream of what else was to come this summer.

Both had been prematurely withdrawn from this enthralling contest and those decisions by manager Luis de la Fuente were undoubtedly a key reason why the drama unfolded as it did, Germany forcing extra-time after Florian Wirtz strained every sinew in his body to adjust and score an 89th-minute equaliser.

But with just seconds to go in extra-time Spain had snatched victory back and could now simply play a short free kick and take the ball into the corner.

Instead, they contrived to make a mess of it and Germany regained possession.

The counter attack was on.

Williams and Yamal were not smiling as Germany drove down the left. De la Fuente seemed to have a pained expression from the moment he hooked Yamal on 63 minutes.

Would this be another bout of punishment?

Advertisement

Jamal Musiala was in possession and had space to run into beyond Danny Carvajal. He knocked it past him with ease and, naturally, the Real Madrid man dragged him down.

He was shown a second yellow card – one of 16 in total – and was beside Yamal and Williams by the time the free kick was launched into the box.

To Spain’s delight Unai Simon plucked it out of the air and the final whistle was blown.

Yamal and Williams ran arm in arm onto the pitch in celebration and waved in triumph in front of their fans.

Carvajal made his way to Madrid teammate Toni Kroos. The pair could share a smile together on what was the German’s last act as a professional footballer.

What has turned out to be his final game started with a bang when his fierce – late – challenge on Pedri after just three minutes resulted in the 21-year-old being forced off for Dani Olmo.

You can’t ignore the irony that it was the substitute who scored Spain’s first and then crossed for the winner.

So a clash that began with a thud was ultimately decided by two moments of delicate precision.

Yamal (left) and Williams at full time. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Olmo’s goal in the 52nd minute was glorious, the culmination of a sharp team move that sliced Germany to pieces and threatened to end the hosts’ interest in these European Championships before the drama of Wirtz’s equaliser in the last minute of normal time.

Spain produced a perfect blend of movement, speed, awareness and composure.

At the heart of it all was a 16-year-old.

Yamal’s stunning summer continues and it may well go on in Germany until his 17th birthday. He celebrates the milestone on 14 July and the final is the night before.

Spain are in the last four, for sure, and on course for that showpiece in Berlin after this hard-fought victory that lurched between the brilliant and bizarre.

Yamal’s star will only rise and rise, and it’s a joy to bask in the glow of his shine.

Olmo – and Spain – owe him so much after this.

When Alvaro Morota dropped deep to the centre circle to receive a harmless pass into feet, the striker was allowed to turn and increase the momentum of the attack.

His pass to the right allowed Yamal to continue his stride forward and this was when the Barcelona teenager’s maturity was so clearly evident. He ran with purpose and poise to unnerve the Germany defence and keep them on the back foot.

There was no hopeful fizz across the six-yard box or ball blindly hung up to the back post.

Instead, Yamal waited.

But this was not indecision, it was perfection.

The gap between the full back and centre backs appeared and Olmo arrived.

So too did the pass that allowed him to finish first time with a side-foot effort that trailed low to Manuel Neuer’s right and out of reach.

Füllkrug was then introduced on 57 minutes, arms waving to the crowd.

De la Fuente seemed to then raise a white flag by withdrawing Yamal in response and giving up his best counter attacking option.

With 10 minutes remaining Williams was then hooked for defender Merino. He would end up winning Spain the game but that was not supposed to be the plan.

It was up in smoke in the final minute of normal time after Wirtz got on the end of Joshua Kimmich’s back-post knockdown and fired in off the post. Germany rejoiced and Kai Havertz was relieved having missed the chance to equalise with a chip into an empty net from 25 yards after Unai Simon made a mess of a goal kick.

Spain’s two forwards on the wing could only watch on for extra time as the tension increased and the stakes were raised.

Thanks to Olmo and Merino there were no penalties at the end of it all, just the Spanish smiles of Williams and Yamal.