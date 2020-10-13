BE PART OF THE TEAM

Loew under pressure as Germany forced to rally from two goals down to draw against Switzerland

The 60-year-old has been at the helm for 14 years.

By AFP Tuesday 13 Oct 2020, 10:35 PM
German boss Joachim Loew.
Image: DPA/PA Images
Image: DPA/PA Images

JOACHIM LOEW’S 14-year reign as Germany head coach is under pressure after his side’s run of poor results continued Tuesday as they had to come from two goals down to limp to a 3-3 draw against Switzerland in the Nations League.

Germany have drawn four of their last five games — surrendering the lead on three occasions — to leave them second in their Nations League group behind Spain.

They squeezed past Ukraine 2-1 with a full strength side in Kiev on Saturday and after a 3-3 friendly home draw against Turkey last Wednesday, Loew’s side were once again guilty of poor defending.

The 60-year-old has a German FA contract until the 2022 World Cup.

However, his popularity with German fans has plummeted, from the heights of winning the 2014 World Cup title, since Germany’s debacle at Russia 2018 finals when they failed to get out of their group.

The draw with the Swiss will only enhance the domestic criticism of Loew from key names within German football such as Lothar Matthaeus and Bastian Schweinsteiger.

Dinamo Zagreb striker Mario Gavranovic scored goals either side of a deft chip by Remo Freuler as all three Swiss goals came from German mistakes.

Germany fought back behind closed doors with goals by Timo Werner, his Chelsea team-mate Kai Havertz and Serge Gnabry.

On the eve of the game, Loew said he expected “concentration, precision, courage”, but it was the Swiss who showed those character traits to take a 2-0 lead.

The German defence was caught napping with just five minutes gone.

Right back Robin Gosens lost the ball and Freuler headed across the box to Gavranovic who also used his head to guide the ball over German goalkeeper Manuel Neuer.

A weak clearance by Neuer then invited Gavranovic to claim his second, but the Swiss striker fired just wide.

The Swiss grabbed their second however when Toni Kroos, making his 100th appearance for Germany, surrendered possession.

Haris Seferovic flicked the ball across the box to Freuler, who had the time and space to chip Neuer on 26 minutes to leave Loew fuming on the sidelines.

Germany fought back with two ‘Made in Chelsea’ goals.

Kai Havertz won the ball and unleashed his Blues team-mate Timo Werner, who beat a posse of defenders before delicately placing his shot out of reach of Swiss goalkeeper Yann Sommer to make it 2-1 on 29 minutes.

Having hit the post immediately after half-time, Havertz equalised on 55 minutes when he snapped up a loose ball and fired across Sommer to tuck his shot inside the far post.

However, the Swiss claimed their third goal when Gavranovic slammed home a shot on 57 minutes after the German defence had again been pulled apart.

It meant Germany have conceded six goals in Cologne in the space of seven days.

The Germans came back again when Werner turned provider and threaded a pass to Gnabry, who deftly flicked the ball past Sommer with half an hour to go to equalise for the second time.

© – AFP, 2020

AFP

