Germany youngster in control of future as Real Madrid and Barcelona rumours grow

The Germany international says he is in full control of his destiny but will listen to advice, including from his national team’s coach

By The42 Team Friday 11 Oct 2019, 8:48 PM
6 minutes ago 148 Views 1 Comment
Bayer Leverkusen and Germany midfielder Kai Havertz
Bayer Leverkusen and Germany midfielder Kai Havertz
Bayer Leverkusen and Germany midfielder Kai Havertz

BAYER LEVERKUSEN midfielder Kai Havertz insists he will have the final say on his next career move after being linked with Real Madrid and Barcelona.

The 20-year-old enjoyed a breakthrough campaign in 2018-19, scoring 17 Bundesliga goals as he helped Leverkusen qualify for the Champions League.

Havertz scored his first international goal for Germany in Wednesday’s 2-2 draw with Argentina and reports in Spain suggest La Liga heavyweights Madrid and Barcelona are interested in the player.

While open to advice on his future, including from national boss Joachim Low, Havertz — who is under contract at BayArena until 2022 — will make a choice that is right for him.

Speaking at a Germany news conference on Friday, he said: “I listen to many people but in the end it will be my decision. 

I will embrace any advice Low will give me because he has a lot experience — it wouldn’t be smart to not listen to him.”

Although Low says he will talk to Havertz about his future, he says it is not the right time to think about a move.

“I’ll talk to him on occasion, but not now and not this year,” he told Sport1. “He’s supposed to be playing in Leverkusen, where he plays regularly, that’s the biggest advantage for a young player like that.

“He made a clear decision for himself and with those around him to stay in Leverkusen. I don’t know what will happen next year, but he certainly has many opportunities.

I already trust him to have a very good career, absolutely. But he has already started.” 

Low was full of praise for the midfielder in an interview with Bild, highlighting his goal against Argentina as an example of the quality he adds to the national team.

“Kai is always relatively close to our starting XI,” he said. Kai can stand in the starting XI in almost any game, he has this quality.

“His goal, for example, was a typical Kai Havertz goal — orchestrated from deep in the midfield on a technically high level. That was great.”

Bayer Leverkusen sporting director Rudi Voller confirmed in August that Bayern Munich have previously showed an interest in Havertz, who is in line to feature for his country in the Euro 2020 qualifier against Estonia on Sunday.

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

