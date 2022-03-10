Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 11°C Thursday 10 March 2022
Advertisement

Germany's Zverev says meltdown was ‘worst moment of my life’

The Olympic gold medallist was thrown out of the Mexican Open last month.

By Press Association Thursday 10 Mar 2022, 2:43 PM
1 hour ago 622 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5706978
Alexander Zverev, who has described his Mexican Open meltdown as "the worst moment of my life".
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Alexander Zverev, who has described his Mexican Open meltdown as
Alexander Zverev, who has described his Mexican Open meltdown as "the worst moment of my life".
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

ALEXANDER ZVEREV has described his Mexican Open meltdown as “the worst moment of my life”.

The Olympic gold medallist was thrown out of the tournament last month and fined 40,000 US dollars after aggressively and repeatedly striking the umpire’s chair just below the official’s feet having lost his cool over a line call during a doubles match.

An ATP review found Zverev guilty of a major offence and he will serve an eight-week ban if he behaves in a similar way at any tournament over the next year.

“It still is embarrassing for me now,” said the world number three in comments reported by the BBC.

“Walking around the locker room, it’s not a nice feeling. But we all do mistakes. I’m also a human being, and I can guarantee you I will never act this way again in my life. It was definitely the worst moment of my life.”

Zverev was speaking ahead of his opening match at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, which got under way on Wednesday.

Novak Djokovic belatedly pulled out after accepting US immigration rules regarding Covid-19 vaccination would not change in time to allow him to enter the country.

Fittingly, Portugal’s Joao Sousa, who would have got into the draw had Djokovic withdrawn sooner, was the lucky loser from qualifying who replaced him.

Tennis’ governing bodies announced a package of support measures for Ukraine this week but the sport has not banned Russian and Belarusian players provided they compete under a neutral flag.

Both main draws are headed by players in this position, with Russian Daniil Medvedev competing as world number one for the first time while Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus is the highest seed in the women’s event following the withdrawals of Ashleigh Barty and Barbora Krejcikova.

Medvedev said of playing under a neutral flag: “I want to promote my sport, I want to promote what I’m doing in my country for sure, and right now the situation is that that is the only way I can play.”

Asked if he feared being banned, he added: “Tennis is probably one of the most individual sports we have in the world. Everyone’s living in so many different places. There’s always a possibility, but I hope not.”

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

Sabalenka expressed her dismay at the situation in Ukraine, saying: “I feel really sad and really bad about Ukrainian citizens who lost their homes in the war. I just hope for peace.”

British players remain unbeaten so far, with qualifier Harriet Dart moving through to a second-round meeting against Ukrainian Elina Svitolina after Croatia’s Ana Konjuh retired trailing 6-1 3-1.

Liam Broady became the fourth British qualifier, beating Australian Christopher O’Connell 7-6 (7) 6-0.

Heather Watson and Katie Boulter are both in action later on Friday while Emma Raducanu will take on France’s Caroline Garcia on Saturday provided she has sufficiently recovered from a leg injury.

In his first match, wild card Andy Murray will meet Japan’s Taro Daniel for the third time this year having lost at the Australian Open then claimed some revenge in Doha last month.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie