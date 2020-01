GERRY MCANANEY is the new president of the Football Associaton of Ireland.

The former Cork City and Cobh Ramblers player beat Sligo Rovers chairman Martin Heraghty by 88 votes to 40 in a ballot at today’s EGM.

McAnaney, representing ‘Football For All’ on the national council, will hold the office until the association’s AGM in July, though he’s entitled to then stand again.

A former army officer, McAnaney replaces Donal Conway.

More to follow