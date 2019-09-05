One half of Clare hurling's management team has stepped down

GERRY O’CONNOR HAS confirmed his resignation as joint-manager of the Clare senior hurlers, while Donal Moloney is understood to be intent on remaining in charge.

O’Connor confirmed his departure to The Clare Echo and expressed his gratitude to the panel of players, management team, county board, supporters and his employers for their assistance during his three years with the senior side.

The Killanena native also outlined his desire for the county board to extend Moloney’s time in charge by a further year. No official decision has been made on that matter yet.

It brings to an end, for now at least, the partnership of O’Connor and Moloney at senior, U21 and minor level with Clare.

O’Connor and Scariff native Moloney won a total of eight titles during their time together across the three grades.

At U21 level they went unbeaten for the duration of their three-year stint together winning Munster and All-Ireland titles in 2012, 2013 and 2014.

Prior to that, they were in charge of a minor outfit that included Podge Collins, David McInerney, Seadna Morey, Colm Galvin, Tony Kelly and Aaron Cunningham that won provincial honours in 2010 and 2011.

They replaced Davy Fitzgerald in the Banner job in the winter of 2016. Highlights of their senior tenure include reaching two Munster finals in-a-row, the first the county contested in just under a decade. However, Cork proved too strong on both occasions.

Last year saw Clare return to Croke Park for the first time since winning the 2013 All-Ireland final. Despite serving up a thrilling semi-final clash with Galway that finished level at 1-30 apiece, the Tribesman would find the upper hand in the replay edging out their neighbours by a single point.

When O’Connor stepped down from the U21 post following the 2014 All-Ireland final, Moloney continued for a further two years. It is believed the latter is hopeful of remaining in charge with discussions ongoing with the Clare county board.

