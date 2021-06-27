Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 12°C Sunday 27 June 2021
Advertisement

Gervonta Davis continues to impress while Vasyl Lomachenko returns to winning ways

Resounding stoppage victories for both men overnight.

By The42 Team Sunday 27 Jun 2021, 10:03 AM
18 minutes ago 247 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5478848
Davis (left) en route to victory over Barrios.
Image: Brynn Anderson
Davis (left) en route to victory over Barrios.
Davis (left) en route to victory over Barrios.
Image: Brynn Anderson

GERVONTA DAVIS (25-0) KEPT his own unblemished record intact while inflicting the first loss of Mario Barrios’ (26-1) career on the previously-undefeated Texan overnight in Atlanta.

In Las Vegas, Vasyl Lomachenko (15-2) made a victorious return to the ring for the first time since relinquishing his lightweight titles last October.

An 11th-round TKO saw Davis clinch Barrios’ WBA super lightweight title, as the 26-year-old from Baltimore became a world champion in a third different weight class.

With just over a minute remaining in the penultimate round, Davis dropped Barrios with a hard left to the body. Barrios got back to his feet but another left to the face staggered Barrios and convinced referee Thomas Taylor to call a halt.

The win saw Davis add the super lightweight strap to the WBA lightweight and super featherweight belts he already holds.

Elsewhere, Lomachenko overcame Masayoshi Nakatani (19-2) by easing to victory with via ninth-round TKO that capped a dominant display for the Ukrainian in his first outing since the defeat go Teofimo Lopez.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Lomachenko did what was required against the Japanese fighter, pounding on his taller opponent from the opening bell and appearing to have won each round before the fight was stopped as a result of a flurry of shots.

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie