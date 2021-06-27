Gervonta Davis continues to impress while Vasyl Lomachenko returns to winning ways

GERVONTA DAVIS (25-0) KEPT his own unblemished record intact while inflicting the first loss of Mario Barrios’ (26-1) career on the previously-undefeated Texan overnight in Atlanta.

In Las Vegas, Vasyl Lomachenko (15-2) made a victorious return to the ring for the first time since relinquishing his lightweight titles last October.

An 11th-round TKO saw Davis clinch Barrios’ WBA super lightweight title, as the 26-year-old from Baltimore became a world champion in a third different weight class.

With just over a minute remaining in the penultimate round, Davis dropped Barrios with a hard left to the body. Barrios got back to his feet but another left to the face staggered Barrios and convinced referee Thomas Taylor to call a halt.

The win saw Davis add the super lightweight strap to the WBA lightweight and super featherweight belts he already holds.

Elsewhere, Lomachenko overcame Masayoshi Nakatani (19-2) by easing to victory with via ninth-round TKO that capped a dominant display for the Ukrainian in his first outing since the defeat go Teofimo Lopez.

Lomachenko did what was required against the Japanese fighter, pounding on his taller opponent from the opening bell and appearing to have won each round before the fight was stopped as a result of a flurry of shots.