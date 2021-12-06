Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 6°C Monday 6 December 2021
Advertisement

Gervonta Davis retains WBA lightweight title with unanimous decision win over Isaac Cruz

‘Tank’ went the full 12 rounds for the first time in his professional career after injuring his left hand in Los Angeles.

By The42 Team Monday 6 Dec 2021, 12:55 PM
26 minutes ago 259 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5621460
Gervonta Davis (file photo).
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Gervonta Davis (file photo).
Gervonta Davis (file photo).
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

GERVONTA DAVIS KEPT hold of his WBA lightweight title by seeing off Isaac Cruz via unanimous decision at Staples Center in Los Angeles on Sunday.

The undefeated 28-year-old went into the Showtime pay-per-view main event having won 24 of his 25 professional fights by knockout.

However, with his mentor Floyd Mayweather Jr watching on from ringside, ‘Tank’ was forced to go the full 12 rounds for the first time against Mexican underdog Cruz (22-2-1, 15 KOs) after injuring his left hand during the middle rounds.

The judges scored 116-112, 115-113, 115-113 in Baltimore native Davis’ favour, meaning he remains a three-weight world champion.

“I hurt my left hand in probably the sixth round,” Davis explained post-fight, “but I got through it. 

It’s shaking but it is what it is, that’s what comes with the spo of the head. I messed it up. 

“I felt that as the fight was going on and on, he was breaking down, but I hurt my hand so I couldn’t get him out of there.”

On his opponent, Davis said there is no chance of a rematch but added: “He’s definitely a warrior. Even though he didn’t get the win, a star was born tonight.” 

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

Source: SHOWTIME Sports/YouTube

BTL 5

Buy The42's latest book, Behind The Lines

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie