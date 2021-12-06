Gervonta Davis retains WBA lightweight title with unanimous decision win over Isaac Cruz

GERVONTA DAVIS KEPT hold of his WBA lightweight title by seeing off Isaac Cruz via unanimous decision at Staples Center in Los Angeles on Sunday.

The undefeated 28-year-old went into the Showtime pay-per-view main event having won 24 of his 25 professional fights by knockout.

However, with his mentor Floyd Mayweather Jr watching on from ringside, ‘Tank’ was forced to go the full 12 rounds for the first time against Mexican underdog Cruz (22-2-1, 15 KOs) after injuring his left hand during the middle rounds.

The judges scored 116-112, 115-113, 115-113 in Baltimore native Davis’ favour, meaning he remains a three-weight world champion.

“I hurt my left hand in probably the sixth round,” Davis explained post-fight, “but I got through it.

It’s shaking but it is what it is, that’s what comes with the spo of the head. I messed it up.

“I felt that as the fight was going on and on, he was breaking down, but I hurt my hand so I couldn’t get him out of there.”

On his opponent, Davis said there is no chance of a rematch but added: “He’s definitely a warrior. Even though he didn’t get the win, a star was born tonight.”