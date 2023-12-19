Advertisement
Gerwyn Price in action against Connor Scutt on day four of the Paddy Power World Darts Championship at Alexandra Palace. Alamy Stock Photo
AIM

Gerwyn Price keen to keep Alexandra Palace crowd on side after easing through

The Welshman has had an often troubled relationship with the fans.
25 minutes ago

FORMER WINNER Gerwyn Price is convinced he can finally win over the Alexandra Palace crowd after breezing into the third round of the PDC World Darts Championship.

The Welshman has had an often troubled relationship with the fans and last year wore ear protectors during his 5-1 quarter-final defeat to Germany’s Gabriel Clemens.

Price’s solitary crown came in 2021 when the crowd was shut out due to Covid-19, but he is hopeful of more support after outclassing Connor Scutt with a 3-1 win.

“It’s really difficult to come here when the crowd’s on your back,” Price told Sky Sports.

“I’m glad the crowd were really good to me today and if they continue like this there’s no reason I can’t win it.

“It was difficult, my game was steady, it wasn’t my ‘A’ game and there were some first-round jitters, but I’m through so I’m happy.”

The performance of the night came from Hong Kong’s Man Lok Leung who hit 11 maximums as he battled back from 2-0 down to see off Dutchman Gian van Veen 3-2.

Leung looked down and out after missing 10 darts at double for the second set, but stormed back with a thrilling performance to book his place in round two for the first time.

Martin Lukeman had too much for New Zealand’s Haupei Puha as he eased to a 3-0 win, while Tibault Tricole was a 3-1 winner over Mario Vandenbogaerde.

Author
Press Association
