Getafe's Champion League hopes take hit after late Granada double

GRANADA DENTED GETAFE’S hopes of qualifying for the Champions League by coming from behind to beat them 2-1 on Friday in La Liga’s second game since its return from the coronavirus suspension.

Played behind closed doors at Los Carmenes, Granada scored two late goals in nine minutes as a Djene Dakonam own-goal and Carlos Fernandez’s finish wiped out Getafe’s lead, given to them in the first half by David Timor.

Defeat means Getafe stay fifth and hand Atletico Madrid the chance to overtake them if they can win away at Athletic Bilbao on Sunday.

Granada, who were only promoted last season, move up to eighth, with the Europa League places now in sight.

La Liga became the second of Europe’s five major leagues after the German Bundesliga to resume on Thursday, when Sevilla overcame Real Betis 2-0 in the division’s first match since March 10.

League leaders Barcelona play away at Real Mallorca on Saturday before Real Madrid, two points behind in second, return at home to Eibar on Sunday.

Meanwhile in the Bundesliga, two goals in two minutes from Dani Olmo gave RB Leipzig a 2-0 win at Hoffenheim on Friday to allow them to close within a point of second-placed Borussia Dortmund in the German Bundesliga.

Leipzig now have 62 points with three games left although Dortmund, still hopeful of chasing down Bayern Munich for the title, have a game in hand.

They face Fortuna Duesseldorf on Saturday.

Leipzig remain comfortably on course for a return to the Champions League, having already made the quarter-finals this season, with a six-point cushion over closest pursuers Borussia Moenchengladbach and Bayer Leverkusen who play at the weekend.

Spanish midfielder Olmo found the net after nine and 11 minutes while substitute Christopher Nkunku was close to a third in stoppage time when a shot came off the post.

