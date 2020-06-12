This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 12 °C Friday 12 June, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Getafe's Champion League hopes take hit after late Granada double

Granada scored two late goals in the space of nine minutes.

By AFP Friday 12 Jun 2020, 9:06 PM
46 minutes ago 327 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5121806
Carlos Fernandez finishes into the net.
Carlos Fernandez finishes into the net.
Carlos Fernandez finishes into the net.

GRANADA DENTED GETAFE’S hopes of qualifying for the Champions League by coming from behind to beat them 2-1 on Friday in La Liga’s second game since its return from the coronavirus suspension. 

Played behind closed doors at Los Carmenes, Granada scored two late goals in nine minutes as a Djene Dakonam own-goal and Carlos Fernandez’s finish wiped out Getafe’s lead, given to them in the first half by David Timor. 

Defeat means Getafe stay fifth and hand Atletico Madrid the chance to overtake them if they can win away at Athletic Bilbao on Sunday. 

Granada, who were only promoted last season, move up to eighth, with the Europa League places now in sight. 

La Liga became the second of Europe’s five major leagues after the German Bundesliga to resume on Thursday, when Sevilla overcame Real Betis 2-0 in the division’s first match since March 10. 

League leaders Barcelona play away at Real Mallorca on Saturday before Real Madrid, two points behind in second, return at home to Eibar on Sunday. 

Meanwhile in the Bundesliga, two goals in two minutes from Dani Olmo gave RB Leipzig a 2-0 win at Hoffenheim on Friday to allow them to close within a point of second-placed Borussia Dortmund in the German Bundesliga.

Leipzig now have 62 points with three games left although Dortmund, still hopeful of chasing down Bayern Munich for the title, have a game in hand.

They face Fortuna Duesseldorf on Saturday.

Leipzig remain comfortably on course for a return to the Champions League, having already made the quarter-finals this season, with a six-point cushion over closest pursuers Borussia Moenchengladbach and Bayer Leverkusen who play at the weekend.

Spanish midfielder Olmo found the net after nine and 11 minutes while substitute Christopher Nkunku was close to a third in stoppage time when a shot came off the post.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie