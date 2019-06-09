This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 12 °C Sunday 9 June, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'If you want a big drama show, tell him' - Golovkin calls for Canelo rematch after explosive return

The former unified middleweight champion turned back the clock on Saturday night with a sensational fourth-round knockout of Steve Rolls.

By AFP Sunday 9 Jun 2019, 10:23 AM
1 hour ago 1,601 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4674505
Gennady Golovkin beats Steve Rolls at MSG.
Image: Terrance Williams
Gennady Golovkin beats Steve Rolls at MSG.
Gennady Golovkin beats Steve Rolls at MSG.
Image: Terrance Williams

FORMER UNIFIED MIDDLEWEIGHT champion Gennady Golovkin turned back the clock on Saturday night with a sensational fourth-round knockout of Steve Rolls in their super middleweight fight at Madison Square Garden.

The 37-year-old Kazakhstan fighter hit Rolls with a short left that sent the Canadian crumbling face first to the canvas with one minute to go in the fourth in front of a crowd of 12,357.

“I feel great, I feel like a new baby,” said Golovkin.

Golovkin, who was fighting for the first time in nine months and coming off the first loss of his career, chose to fight the heavy underdog Rolls as he jockeys for a third fight against champion Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez.

But in the back of everyone’s mind was last week’s shocking heavyweight upset that saw unheralded Andy Ruiz steal three titles by dismantling champion Anthony Joshua.

Golovkin made sure there was no repeat of that, using the first three rounds of the 164-pound fight to figure out how to break down the undefeated Rolls.

Golovkin sized him up by winning a close first round. In the second, Rolls (10-1) hit him with a left hook and a left jab that snapped Golovkin’s head back.

But Golovkin started to see cracks in Rolls’ defence in the third round. He stayed patient – even holding off and not throwing punches despite getting Rolls in a vulnerable position. Golovkin’s the type of boxer who can put those moments away in his muscle memory bank for use later in the fight.

And that’s just what he did to finish off the Canadian in the fourth, first landing a chopping left hand to the top of the head that hurt Rolls. The wobbly-kneed Rolls staggered backwards and then tried unsuccessfully to get Golovkin in a clinch.

Golovkin worked his way out of it and then slammed a short left from a southpaw stance into the face of Rolls for the knockout.

Boxing 2019: Golovkin Knocks Out Rolls In 4th Round Triple GGG rolled back the years at MSG. Source: Terrance Williams

“It is my style to knock people out,” said Golovkin, who once had a 23 knockout streak. “I told my coach, ‘OK I see it now, I see, I just need a little bit of time’.”

Asked who he wanted to fight next, Golovkin didn’t hesitate.

Everybody knows. I am ready for Canelo. Just bring him, ask him. If you want a big drama show, tell him.”

Golovkin (39-1-1, 35 KOs) made a number of key changes heading into the scheduled 12-round fight.

He split with long-time trainer Abel Sanchez and signed a lucrative six-fight deal with US streaming company DAZN which may well smooth the way to a third bout with Alvarez, another DAZN fighter.

This was his first fight with new trainer Johnathon Banks and he hopes also a new beginning for his career.

“I come back to my knockout (ways),” he said.

© – AFP 2019

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie