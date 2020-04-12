This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 9 °C Sunday 12 April, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Gianluca Vialli receives all-clear after lengthy cancer treatment

The former Chelsea and Juventus striker says he is now better.

By The42 Team Sunday 12 Apr 2020, 9:50 PM
40 minutes ago 764 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/5073268
Former Chelsea manager Gianluca Vialli.
Former Chelsea manager Gianluca Vialli.
Former Chelsea manager Gianluca Vialli.

FORMER JUVENTUS and Chelsea striker Gianluca Vialli has been given the all-clear from pancreatic cancer.

Vialli announced he was undergoing radiotherapy and chemotherapy in November 2018.

The ex-Italy international gave a positive update in an interview with La Repubblica, in which he spoke candidly about his treatment.

“I am fine,” said Vialli, who as a player won Serie A and the Champions League with Juve, and also earned medals in the FA Cup, EFL Cup and the UEFA Cup Winners’ Cup with Chelsea.

“In December I finished 17 months of chemotherapy, one cycle of eight months and another of nine. It was difficult, even for someone as tough as me, both physically and mentally.

“The tests showed no sign of the illness. I am happy, even if I say that under my breath to be on the safe side.

“Regaining my health means seeing myself in the mirror again, seeing the hair grow, not having to draw eyebrows on with a pencil. In that respect, I feel very fortunate compared to many others.”

Vialli said his thoughts are now with those affected by the coronavirus pandemic, with Italy one of the world’s most-affected countries.

“I think of those brought to hospital and forced to die alone, their relatives not allowed near in case of contagion, funerals that could not be celebrated. It’s terrible,” he added.

“This crisis will leave enormous scars on the country; emotional, moral and economic scars.”

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie