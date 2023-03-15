Gianni Infantino set to be re-elected Fifa president without formal vote

GIANNI INFANTINO IS set to be re-elected as Fifa president without a formal vote at tomorrow’s Congress in Kigali, Rwanda.

As Infantino is the only candidate standing for election, he is set to be elected by acclimation, as is permitted under Fifa’s statues.

The Football Association of Ireland confirmed to The42 that tomorrow’s vote will be proceeding by acclimation.

“Fifa has confirmed that, in line with the Fifa Statutes (art. 30.3), where there is only one candidate the Congress may decide to elect the President by acclamation”, replied an FAI spokesperson when asked whether the Association would vote for Infantino or abstain.

“Thus there will be no voting process at the Congress and the appointment by acclamation will not involve any individual Federation voting.”

Infantino was first elected Fifa president at an Extraordinary Congress in 2016, following the exit of Sepp Blatter. He was re-elected at a subsequent Congress in 2019. Fifa presidents are limited to a maximum of three, four-year terms, but Infantino told a press conference on the eve of last year’s World Cup final that the Fifa Council had “clarified” his first three years in office did not count towards these term limits as he did not complete a full term. Hence Infantino will tomorrow be elected for what is deemed a second term, allowing Infantino to serve as Fifa president until 2031 if he so wishes.

While the FAI were not drawn on whether to endorse Infantino, the German FA [DFB] today said they are opposed to Infantino’s re-election.

DFB president Bernd Neuendorf said: “The DFB will not support the re-election of Fifa president Gianni Infantino in Kigali.

“We have received little to no substantial information from Fifa in response to several inquiries from our part in recent weeks, especially on contentious issues. However, we can expect Fifa to take the concerns of its member associations seriously and address them.

“Fifa should become much more transparent and open in its dealings with the national associations.”

FAI president Gerry McAnaney confirmed earlier this week that he would be attending the Congress in Rwanda, as is mandatory for all of Fifa’s 211 member associations.