Friday 17 January, 2020
Giants hire first full-time female coach in Major League Baseball history

Alyssa Nakken will hope to help the Giants to bounce back from a disappointing 2019 season.

By The42 Team Friday 17 Jan 2020, 10:13 AM
31 minutes ago 313 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4968905
Oracle Park, home of the San Francisco Giants.
Oracle Park, home of the San Francisco Giants.
Oracle Park, home of the San Francisco Giants.

THE SAN FRANCISCO Giants have hired Alyssa Nakken to their coaching staff, making her the first full-time female coach in Major League Baseball history.

A former Sacramento State softball player, Nakken was hired along with Mark Hallberg by new Giants manager Gabe Kapler on Thursday. 

The 29-year-old Nakken joined the Giants as an intern in the baseball operations department in 2014. 

“In every organisation, environment affects performance, and baseball clubhouses are no different,” Kapler said in a release. 

“That’s why in addition to assisting the rest of the coaching staff on the field, Mark and Alyssa will focus on fostering a clubhouse culture that promotes high performance through, among other attributes, a deep sense of collaboration and team.”

Nakken will hope to help the Giants bounce back from a disappointing 2019 season in which they finished 77-85.

Kapler took over from Bruce Bochy, who led the Giants to three World Series titles in five years from 2010-2014, in November.

