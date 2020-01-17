Giants hire first full-time female coach in Major League Baseball history

THE SAN FRANCISCO Giants have hired Alyssa Nakken to their coaching staff, making her the first full-time female coach in Major League Baseball history.

A former Sacramento State softball player, Nakken was hired along with Mark Hallberg by new Giants manager Gabe Kapler on Thursday.

The 29-year-old Nakken joined the Giants as an intern in the baseball operations department in 2014.

“In every organisation, environment affects performance, and baseball clubhouses are no different,” Kapler said in a release.

“That’s why in addition to assisting the rest of the coaching staff on the field, Mark and Alyssa will focus on fostering a clubhouse culture that promotes high performance through, among other attributes, a deep sense of collaboration and team.”

Nakken will hope to help the Giants bounce back from a disappointing 2019 season in which they finished 77-85.

Kapler took over from Bruce Bochy, who led the Giants to three World Series titles in five years from 2010-2014, in November.

