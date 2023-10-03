Advertisement
Alamy Stock Photo Seattle Seahawks defensive end Dre'Mont Jones (55) sacks New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8).
Monday Night Football
Seahawks inflict another pitiful defeat on Giants
The error-strewn Giants haven’t scored a first-half touchdown this season.
1 hour ago

SEATTLE ROOKIE CORNERBACK Devon Witherspoon returned an interception 97 yards for a touchdown as the Seahawks’ defense dominated the New York Giants in a 24-3 road victory on Monday.

Witherspoon, the fifth overall pick in this year’s NFL Draft, had seven tackles, including his first two quarterback sacks, and a deflected pass as Seattle forced three Giants turnovers.

The Seahawks improved to 3-1 while the Giants, who remain without Andrew Thomas and Saquon Barkley and haven’t scored a touchdown in the first half all season, fell to 1-3.

Kenneth Walker scored on a one-yard run to give Seattle a 14-3 halftime lead. Witherspoon had his pick-six in the third quarter and Jason Myers added a 34-yard field goal for the Seahawks in the fourth.

Geno Smith flipped a six-yard touchdown pass to DK Metcalf and Seattle grabbed a 7-0 lead in the first quarter but the Giants answered in the second on a 55-yard Graham Gano field goal.

Seahawks safety Jamal Adams suffered a concussion on the game’s opening drive and missed the remainder of the contest — his first game since being sidelined in last year’s opener with a torn quad muscle.

Adams was lost after being kneed in the helmet by Giants quarterback Daniel Jones.

– © AFP 2023

AFP
