Seahawks inflict another pitiful defeat on Giants

SEATTLE ROOKIE CORNERBACK Devon Witherspoon returned an interception 97 yards for a touchdown as the Seahawks’ defense dominated the New York Giants in a 24-3 road victory on Monday.

Witherspoon, the fifth overall pick in this year’s NFL Draft, had seven tackles, including his first two quarterback sacks, and a deflected pass as Seattle forced three Giants turnovers.

The Seahawks improved to 3-1 while the Giants, who remain without Andrew Thomas and Saquon Barkley and haven’t scored a touchdown in the first half all season, fell to 1-3.

Kenneth Walker scored on a one-yard run to give Seattle a 14-3 halftime lead. Witherspoon had his pick-six in the third quarter and Jason Myers added a 34-yard field goal for the Seahawks in the fourth.

Geno Smith flipped a six-yard touchdown pass to DK Metcalf and Seattle grabbed a 7-0 lead in the first quarter but the Giants answered in the second on a 55-yard Graham Gano field goal.

Seahawks safety Jamal Adams suffered a concussion on the game’s opening drive and missed the remainder of the contest — his first game since being sidelined in last year’s opener with a torn quad muscle.

Adams was lost after being kneed in the helmet by Giants quarterback Daniel Jones.

