Gibson-Park hitting new heights since answering Farrell's call

THE EARLY MONTHS of 2020 were worrying times for Irish rugby supporters. Having crashed and burned at the 2019 World Cup just a few months previously, Ireland were struggling to get their feet out of the mud across their first Six Nations under new boss, Andy Farrell.

The attack looked worryingly blunt, the lineout was out of sorts and the scrum was creaking. Farrell had barely moved his belongings into Joe Schmidt’s office and already there were calls for his head. The Englishman stressed the need for patience.

While all this was happening, few were thinking about Jamison Gibson-Park. The scrum-half was busy trying to push Luke McGrath out of the starting team at Leinster. Gibson-Park had been Ireland qualified since the previous summer, having joined Leinster from the Hurricanes in 2016, but Schmidt had decided against picking up the phone.

Advertisement

Yet Farrell saw the potential in a scrum-half whose style of play was suited to the system he was hoping to implement.

The autumn of 2020 would see Gibson-Park debut in green. His first start came with cap number three that November. Of the 19 Test games he’s been involved in since, he’s started 16, establishing himself as one of the most important members of Farrell’s squad.

“He’s had a lot of faith in me,” says Gibson-Park. “That’s probably filled myself with a bit of confidence, having him stick by me, and not just him, the other coaches as well.”

Gibson-Park speaking to the media in Abbotstown during the week. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

Confidence has played a major part in Gibson-Park’s rise. His coach at Leinster, Stuart Lancaster, previously discussed how he felt the New Zealander arrived at the province with the mindset that “he was always the number two.”

Autumn Series

exclusive analysis Get Murray Kinsella's exclusive analysis and member-only episodes of The42 Rugby Weekly Become a Member

Eventually, that mindset changed. Gibson-Park moves the conversation back to the dark, quiet days of lockdown.

“During Covid, I worked pretty hard on what I was going to come back and do. The first few games coming back and playing for Leinster, I played really well. It was probably the best I felt in my career in terms of what I could put out on the pitch. I don’t know if he [Farrell] saw that or not, but he obviously brought me in then.

[I was thinking about] just like whether I was going to give it a crack or not. It’s not that I was faffing around but I was playing second fiddle at Leinster. I did start a few games but Lukey [McGrath] was number one and that was pretty obvious. I got a chance I suppose coming back after Covid. “I wouldn’t say [I was at] a crossroads but I think mentally I was getting a bit older, and you try and figure out what you want to do. That was a pretty important period for me.” Would the turnaround have occurred without the reflection time offered through a global health pandemic? “Yeah, I don’t know what would have happened. I could have stayed on that same kind of pathway. I suppose we’ll never know.”

He’s conscious that there’s been a degree of luck, too. For all Gibson-Park’s qualities, his key attribute is that his game fits the Farrell way.