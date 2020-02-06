This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Gibson reunites with old Man United team-mates after signing for Salford

The former Ireland midfielder has been without a club since leaving Wigan at the end of last season.

By Ciarán Kennedy Thursday 6 Feb 2020, 5:13 PM
1 hour ago 2,728 Views 5 Comments
https://the42.ie/4995660
Gibson played for Sunderland before moving to Wigan in 2018.
Image: PA Archive/PA Images
Image: PA Archive/PA Images

DARRON GIBSON HAS signed a short-term contract with League Two side Salford City FC, ending his long wait for a new club.

Gibson has been without a club since leaving Wigan Athletic at the end of last season, and has spent some time training with Salford over the last few months.

The 32-year-old has now signed a contract with Salford until the end of the season.

Salford are part-owned by former Manchester United players Ryan Giggs, Gary Neville, Phil Neville, Paul Scholes, Nicky Butt and David Beckham.

The former Manchester United player made his Premier League debut back in 2008, and left United for Everton in January 2012.

He spent five years with Everton before joining Sunderland in January 2017.

However, he left by mutual consent in May 2018 after making just 27 league appearances for the club after he was charged for drink drinking following an incident near Sunderland’s training ground. 

He subsequently moved to Wigan, where he made 18 Championship appearances last season. 

Gibson won the last of his 27 caps for the Republic of Ireland in a 2-1 defeat to Belarus at Tuner’s Cross in May 2016.

“I’m looking forward to getting involved and getting started,” Gibson said.

“It’s a new challenge for the club [to get promotion], and for me personally as well. I’ve not played for a while.  

“I’m just looking forward to getting back into the swing of things. 

“From what I can gather the standard has been very good at training. I’ve been to a few games and the standard has been very good.

“I’m just looking forward to trying to build up my fitness and getting involved as soon as I can.”

Salford currently sit 11th in League Two, picking up 40 points from their opening 31 matches.

Bernard Jackman joins Murray Kinsella and Gavan Casey to preview Ireland-Wales and England’s trip to Murrayfield


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

