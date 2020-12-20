The perfect almost-last-minute gift for The42 reader

STILL SEARCHING FOR the perfect gift for the sports fanatic in your life?

Look no further.

In recent weeks, we’ve been asked by lots of you about how you can give a membership to The42 to someone who’d enjoy it during what will be a sports-packed 2021.

We’re delighted to now reveal our gifting scheme.

The membership will allow access to all our exclusive supporter-led podcasts like:

Behind The Lines, the sportswriting podcast with Gavin Cooney

Rugby Weekly Extra, featuring Murray Kinsella and Eoin Toolan

GAA Weekly with Shane Dowling and Marc Ó Sé

The Rise of Kenny, by producer Kevin Brannigan

Shane Keegan’s coaching podcast, How To Win At Dominoes, the Football Family season 1 and more, including some new shows in 2021.

The new member will be invited to sign up for the Insider newsletters that interest them; our GAA, Soccer and Rugby staff send emails directly to our community each week.

We also send an Inside The Newsroom newsletter to those interested in hearing why we make certain editorial decisions, what our plans are and to ask for feedback on things like the look and content of our Behind The Lines book.

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

They’ll enjoy the archive of Bylines essays from authors like Donal Ryan, Tim MacGabhann and Eimear Ryan, as well as entry to events, access to our team of writers and lively WhatsApp member groups, prize draws and discounts on our books and merchandise.

You can learn more about all the benefits and what your support means to us here.

When purchased, your friend will be contacted on your behalf by our team to tell them about your generous gift, and given instructions on how to activate the membership.

And if you’d like to buy memberships for your company to give to valued clients and staff this Christmas, email us at membership@the42.ie to discuss our corporate packages.