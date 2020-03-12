Ladies football college competition suspended amid coronavirus outbreak

A LADIES FOOTBALL college competition has been suspended due to the “higher than average” number of confirmed coronavirus cases from the regions of the competing teams.

The Giles Cup, which is the second-tier competition of third-level Ladies football, was scheduled to take place this weekend with two semi-finals pencilled for Friday.

Teams from NUIG, DCU, Mary Immaculate College and Maynooth University were all due to contest the last-four ties before the final on Saturday.

But it has been confirmed that the competition has been suspended. The remaining five college championships, including the O’Connor Cup, are still expected to go ahead under “strict dressing room and feeding policies.”

A statement issued by the LGFA on behalf of Ladies HEC reads:

“Due to the higher than average cases confirmed from the regions of the competing colleges, and the need to limit the spread of the Coronavirus (COVID-19), the Ladies Gaelic Football Higher Education Committee has had to suspend the 2020 Gourmet Food Parlour Giles Cup, scheduled for Kerry this weekend, until further notice.

This has not been an easy decision and we have taken every possible advice from official authorities but our inability to be able to facilitate these Giles Cup games in a controlled manner is just a risk too great for us to take.

“We understand that this decision will result in disappointment, especially amongst players and their backroom teams, especially when we are close to concluding these particular championship stages.

“However, the decision is taken in the best interests of everyone and we hope that this is understood particularly at this difficult time of uncertainty.

The remaining five championships will continue with strict precautions in place from arrival to and from venues along with strict dressing room and feeding policies in place.

“NUI Galway were due to take on DCU Dóchas Éireann 2, and Mary Immaculate College Limerick were due to face Maynooth University in the semi-finals on Friday, with the final on Saturday; but these games will now be rescheduled for a future date TBC.”

