Gillian O'Sullivan to enter Hall of Fame at National Athletics Awards

ONE OF IRELAND’S most successful athletes, Gillian O’Sullivan, will be honoured with the Hall of Fame Award at this year’s 123.ie National Athletics Awards on 20 November at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Santry.
The Kerry native began a glittering career in 1994 which would see her represent Ireland at European Championships, World Championships, and an Olympic Games in the 20km Race Walk.
Arguably O’Sullivan’s best performance came in 2003 when she took silver in the 20km Walk at the World Championships in Paris, the first time since 1995 that an Irish athlete had won a World Championship medal.
The feat sees O’Sullivan remain part of an exclusive club of only five Irish athletes – Eamonn Coghlan, Sonia O’Sullivan, Olive Loughnane, and Rob Heffernan – who have podiumed at a World Athletics Outdoor Championship.
Remarkably, O’Sullivan’s national walk records across 3,000m, 5,000m, 10,000m & 20km still stand today.
The nominations for this year’s National Athletics Awards have also been announced. The Athlete of the Year will be selected from the athletes named as winner of the U20, middle distance, endurance, sprints and hurdles, and field categories.
2024 Nominations:
U20 Athlete of the Year
Fintan Dewhirst
Oisin Joyce
Elizabeth Ndudi
Thomas Williams
Sprint and hurdles Athlete of the Year
Rhasidat Adeleke
Sarah Lavin
Sharlene Mawdsley
Israel Olatunde
Endurance Athlete of the Year
Cormac Dalton
Efrem Gidey
Nick Griggs
Fionnuala McCormack
Field Athlete of the Year
Reece Ademola
Eric Favors
Kate O’Connor
Nicola Tuthill
Middle Distance Athlete of the Year
Cathal Doyle
Mark English
Sarah Healy
Ciara Mageean
Team of the Year
Mixed 4x400m
Women’s 4x400m
World U20 Men’s 4x400m
U20 Men’s Cross Country